TVS sells 3.17 two-wheelers in March, domestic sales sees 22% growth

TVS registered a 3 percent growth in sales in March 2023, while its domestic two-wheeler sales registered 22 percent growth.

TVS has registered a growth of 3 percent with sales increasing from 3,07,954 units in the month of March 2022 to 3,17,152 units in March 2023. Total two-wheeler slaes registered a growth of 5 percent with sales increasing from 2,92,918 units in the month of March 2022 to 3,07,559 units in March 2023.

Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 22 percent with sales increasing from 1,96,596 units in March 2022 to 2,40,780 units in March 2023.

Motorcycles registered sales of 1,41,250 units in March 2023 as against 1,60,522 units in March 2022, while scooter sales registered a growth of 5 percent with sales increasing from 94,747 units in March 2022 to 1,28,817 units in March 2023.

TVS’ only electric scooter offering, the iQube recorded sales of 15,364 units in March 2023 as against sales of 1,799 units in March 2022.

During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23, two-wheeler sales clocked 8.40 lakh units of sales as against 8.15 lakh units registered in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22.