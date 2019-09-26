TVS Scooty Pep+ now available in matte colour options: Priced at Rs 44,764

TVS Motor Company has released a new edition of the Scooty Pep+. The Scooty Pep+ Matte Edition comes with two new colour options which include Coral matte and Aqua matte satin finish. The Matte Edition models will also get new graphics, a 3D emblem and a new textured seat.

TVS is celebrating 25 years of the scooter this year. The Scooty comes with a tiny 87.8cc air-cooled single-cylinder ‘Ecothrust’ branded engine which develops a whopping 4.8bhp and 5.8Nm of torque. Like sporty scooters like the Aprilia SR models, the Scooty Pep+ also comes telescopic suspension. TVS has also equipped the Scooty Pep+ with features like mobile charger socket, side stand alarm, under-seat storage hooks, Daytime Running Lights, an open glove box and what TVS called ‘Easy’ stand which makes using the centre stand easier on the scooter. A mechanism that is patented by TVS Motor.

TVS Scooty Pep+ was introduced as a lightweight motorcycle with cute looks targeted towards young women. Over its lifetime, TVS has provided numerous updates and the manufacturer claims it has delivered over 45 lakh units of the scooter. In addition to the new matte colour options, TVS offers the Scooty Pep+ with seven standard colours, namely – red, gold, brown, black, blue, purple and “Princess Pink” from the babelicious series.

The standard Scooty Pep+ starts at a price of Rs 43,264, while the Babelicious series and the Matte Edition models are priced at Rs 44764 (ex-showroom, Delhi.