TVS Scooty Pep+ ‘Mudhal Kadhal’ edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' (First Love) Edition boasts a new colour scheme, new decals, and a logo that reads 'Mudhal Kadhal' in Tamil language, a first in the two-wheeler industry in India.

By:Updated: Jan 11, 2021 3:08 PM
tvs scooty pep plus Mudhal Kadhal edition

TVS Motor Company today launched the limited edition of TVS Scooty Pep+ exclusively for customers in Tamil Nadu ahead of Pongal. The Scooty Pep+ ‘Mudhal Kadhal’ (First Love) Edition boasts a new colour scheme, new decals, and a logo that reads ‘Mudhal Kadhal’ in Tamil language, a first in the two-wheeler industry in India. TVS Scooty Pep+ ‘Mudhal Kadhal’ edition is priced at Rs 56,085 (ex-showroom, Chennai), while the Scooty Pep+ range starts at Rs 54,475 (ex-showroom Chennai).

TVS Scooty Pep+ is powered by an ET-Fi Ecothrust engine that develops 5.4 hp of power and 6.5 Nm of torque. The manufacturer states that the ET-Fi Ecothrust engine offers 15% better fuel efficiency. The Scooty Pep+ is equipped with TVS patented ‘Eazy’ stand which TVS says reduces the effort to put the vehicle on the centre stand by 30%.

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 17.5 percent, registering 2,72,084 units in December 2020 as against 2,31,571 units in the month of December 2019. Total two-wheelers sales grew by 20% recording 258,239 units in December 2020 as against 215,619 units in December 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 13% registering 176,912 units in December 2020 as against 157,244 units in December 2019.

Also read: TVS Motor Company now produces 17 percent of BMW bikes worldwide

Motorcycle grew by 27% recording 119,051 units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 77,705 units in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in December 2019.

The company’s total exports grew by 28% registering 94,269 units in the month of December 2020 as against 73,512 units in December 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 39% with 81,327 units in December 2020 as against 58,375 units in December 2019.

Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 13,845 units in December 2020 as against 15,952 units in December 2019.

