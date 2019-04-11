TVS Scooty Pep+ gets two new colour options: India’s most affordable automatic scooter completes 25 years

TVS Motor Company has recently introduced two new colours for its popular Scooty Pep+. The two shades that go by the names Revving Red and Glittering Gold have been introduced to celebrate 25 years of TVS Scooty in India. The TVS Scooty is offered in two variants namely Scooty Pep+ and Scooty Zest 110. TVS Scooty now comes equipped with Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT) across the range. The new edition of TVS Scooty Pep+ sports a special 25th year-anniversary edition logo along with new graphics to mark the milestone. TVS Scooty Pep+ price in India is currently Rs 42,397 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the TVS Scooty is currently the most affordable automatic scooter that you can buy in India.

TVS Scooty Pep+ Glittering Gold

TVS Scooty initiated “Women on Wheels” was India’s first two-wheeler Rider Training Institute for women. Over the years, this journey of staying relevant has also been backed by multiple innovations from TVS Scooty like the introduction of India’s first mass customisation program “99 colours”, or celebratory special series like the Wimbledon edition. TVS Scooty has also earned its place in the record books with TVS Zest 110 becoming the first 110cc scooter to scale the highest motorable road in the world, Khardung La.

Commenting on the launch of two new colours of TVS Scooty Pep+, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President of Marketing, Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said that TVS Scooty Pep+, is much more than just India's No. 1 economical scooter catering to over 4.5 million customers. In its journey of 25 years, it has always evolved to stay relevant to its purpose of being the most viable mobility option for the New Age Indian women, making their commute affordable, comfortable, safe and fun. A TVS Scooty is passed down in the family and seldom resold, this is a measure of love that the brand has enjoyed. He added that the company is humbled and grateful to the generations of proud TVS Scooty owners, who built this brand to its iconic status, and made it synonymous with female mobility in India.

