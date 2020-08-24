TVS Scooty Pep+ gets price hike: India’s most affordable scooter costlier by this much

There are no mechanical changes to the scooter post the price increase but the value-for-money quotient still doesn't look like it has changed as well.

The TVS Scooty Pep+ is a long-standing nameplate and has now seen different emission norm generations. Now in its BS6 avatar, the scooter still remains India’s most affordable automatic underbone two-wheeler. While it was launched in BS6, the price of the standard version was Rs 51,754 while that of the Babelicious series was Rs 52,954. Now TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices of the Pep+. The standard variant costs Rs 52,554 while the Babelicious, as well as matte series, are priced at Rs 53,754, ex-showroom Delhi. This is an increase of Rs 800 and can be attributed to the rising input costs due to the pandemic. This new price is applicable from this month onwards. TVS offers the Scooty Pep+ in aqua matte, revving red, coral matte, frosted black, glittery gold, princess pink and nero blue colours.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are no mechanical changes after the price hike. There are none cosmetically either. The TVS Scooty Pep+ uses a 87.8cc, fuel-injected engine. The engine makes 5.36hp of power and 6.5Nm. TVS, with the addition of fuel-injection, has increased the power and torque from the BS4 model. Fuel efficiency too is claimed to go up while the throttle smoothness too has been improved. The scooter tips the scales at 95kg.

To make it more attractive, especially given that prices have gone up, TVS has added more features. These come in the way of a side stand alarm, utility spaces as well as a charging socket. The TVS Scooty is preferred more in rural areas and those on a tight budget. It is also a beginner’s delight with its petite dimensions and lower seat height. TVS offers drum brakes at both ends and there is also the added safety net of CBS. There is no real competition to this scooter at this point in time. A cue for the other manufacturers?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.