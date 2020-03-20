TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+

The aforementioned scooters and motorcycle BS6 avatars haven't come into the market yet, thereby leading us to believe that these may be discontinued.

TVS has almost got its scooters as well as motorcycles over to the BS6 side. The Apache series, as well as the commuter motorcycles, are almost there. So, are the 125cc and 110cc scooters. However, in this story, you will know what all scooters and motorcycles haven’t crossed over to the BS6 fence yet. We checked with TVS and the response was, “We’ve launched all our BS6 products.”

Cut to the chase and you will notice that none of the dealerships have the BS6 Victor with them. TVS has three commuter motorcycles aside from Victor – Star City+, Sport and Radeon. All three are now BS6. A dealer, on the condition of anonymity, tells us that Victor is the slowest-selling of the lot. It could be that TVS might not want to update this model at all. Dealerships haven’t received a fresh stock of the motorcycle from the last couple of months.

The Scooty Pep+ was the scooter that started it for TVS way back in the 90s. The model has received updates over the course of time, but has lost its sheen now. TVS might as well retire their most affordable two-wheeler because BS6 regulations might not make a strong business case for the scooter.

Next up is the Scooty Zest 110. Regarded as the successor of the Pep+, the TVS Scooty Zest 110 was slightly bigger than the older model. It runs a powerful engine, shared with the Jupiter (is now BS6). However, the Zest 110 too got overshadowed by the Jupiter and while being a very competitive scooter, showed up short on the sales register. There are no stocks of the Scooty Zest left with dealers and one jokingly said that its been some time since he last saw one.

When the Wego first came out in 2010, the advertisement caught everyone’s eye. It had body balance tech and a new engine. The sales were on a high and TVS seemed to have struck the right chord too. The scooter received its first update in 2016, with a digital instrument cluster thrown in. However, the scooter market by then had progressed. With next to no updates, the Wego sales were a bare trickle. TVS might choose not to update the Wego to BS6, thereby ending its lifecycle.

Victor was a recent entrant, just a few years ago. However, given the not-so inspiring response to this punchy motorcycle, TVS might axe it. The Victor too runs the same engine as the Radeon and it will be surprising to see the demise of this gutsy motorcycle.

TVS might spring a rabbit out of the hat by getting these scooters or motorcycles in BS6 form post-April 1. However, as of now, they aren’t available in the market.

PS: If you have a BS6 TVS vehicle, the company has laid certain guidelines for vehicle maintenance. Scroll down to check these.

DO NOT use adulterated fuel; Fill with authorised fuel outlets: Adulterated fuel can cause damage to the fuel injector and pump Pay attention when low fuel warning glows. DO NOT drive more than 10 km with low fuel warning: This will avoid potential dry run of the fuel pump Avoid any kind of foreign particles entering into the fuel tank while filling fuel: This will help to avoid clogging of fuel filter Do service as per schedule in order to maintain the system designed performance at authorised service stations

When switching on the ignition, MIL indication in speedometer glows. After start of the engine, if the MIL still glows, approach authorised service station for vehicle diagnosis EFI system is best known for its startability. DO NOT open throttle while starting the vehicle even if there is cold start or re-start. Fuel injection takes place from the well-defined micronic holes in the injector body. Adulterated fuel and any other additives may clog the injector, hence do not use any non-recommended additives and always use good quality petrol EFI system does not require any adjustments on the throttle body. DO NOT adjust the throttle stop screw. ECU (Engine Control Unit) is optimised for the best performance for your vehicle. Altering the ECU by aftermarket tuners may cause the engine systems not to last as claimed. It is not recommended to do so. Muffler has two three-way catalysts: DO NOT fit any aftermarket attachments to muffler which can deteriorate the muffler life and emissions may be higher than prescribed limit by Govt of India.

