TVS scooter and motorcycle prices to increase starting 1 January due to BS-VI upgrade: Here’s by how much

Just last month, TVS launched the BS-VI versions of the Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 200 4V, and the Jupiter Classic. And now, folks at TeamBHP have gotten their hands on a document that reveals the prices of all BS-VI compliant TVS two-wheelers which will see a price hike of about Rs 7,500 to Rs 39,000 (on-road) depending upon the model. The lowest price hike will be that of TVS XL HD moped which is currently priced at Rs 49,665 (on-road) and the BS-VI version will be priced at Rs 57,115 (on-road) bringing the price difference at Rs 7,450.

The maximum price difference of Rs 38,870 will be for TVS Apache RR 310 which is currently priced at Rs 2,59,130 and will be raised to Rs 2,98,000 starting 1 January 2020 (both prices are on-road).

According to the price list, TVS Scooty Pep+ will see a price hike of Rs 8,124, while the prices of NTorq scooter will also be raised by Rs 10,501-11,389. TVS' commuter motorcycle range is likely to be more expensive by Rs 9,054-10,715. Following are the price differences between BS-IV and BS-VI prices of TVS two-wheelers:

Besides the upgrading to BS-VI emissions standards, the new Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 200 have both been equipped with LED headlamps and newly designed position lamps as well. The Apache series has been updated with TVS' RT-Fi fuel injection system.

TVS Jupiter BS6 launched in India with higher fuel-efficiency, fuel injection and more!

TVS Jupiter Classic was also updated with a fuel-injection system making it India's first 110cc scooter to feature an FI fuel system. The upgraded Jupiter now also comes with a new colour option - Indiblue. TVS says that Jupiter was the fastest scooter to reach 1 million sales mark and also that so far the company has sold three million Jupiter units in India.

Source: TeamBHP