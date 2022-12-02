TVS sales up 2% in November, sells 2.7 lakh units

Electric vehicle sales recorded a milestone in the month of November 2022 by recording 10,056 units.

TVS has registered a growth of 2 percent with sales increasing from 2,72,693 units in November 2021 to 2,77,123 units in November 2022.

TVS’ total two-wheelers registered a growth of 2 percent with sales increasing from 2,57,863 units in November 2021 to 2,63,642 units in November 2022. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 9 percent, increasing from 1,75,940 units in November 2021 to 1,91,730 units in November 2022.

Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 4 percent, increasing from 1,40,097 units in November 2021 to 1,45,006 units in November 2022. During the same time, scooters registered a growth of 12 percent with sales increasing from 75,022 units in November 2021 to 83,679 units.

Electric vehicle sales recorded a milestone in November 2022 by recording 10,056 units in a single month, with just the TVS iQube in its electric portfolio. In contrast, TVS sold 699 units in November 2021.

The Company’s total exports registered sales of 84,134 units in November 2022 as against sales of 96,000 units in November 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 71,912 units in November 2022 as against 81,923 units in November 2021.

TVS’ three-wheeler business registered sales of 13,481 units in November 2022, as against 14,830 units in November 2021.