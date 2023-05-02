TVS sales stable at 306,224 units in April

TVS iQube Electric achieves a sales milestone of 1 lakh units.

TVS Motor Company has registered a sales growth of 4 percent with sales numbers increasing from 295,308 units in April 2022 to 306,224 units in April 2023.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 5 percent with sales increasing from 280,022 units in April 2022 to 294,786 units in April 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 29 percent with sales increasing from 180,553 units in April 2022 to 232,956 units in April 2023.

TVS motorcycle registered sales growth of 10 percent with sales increasing from 139,027 units in April 2022 to 152,365 units in April 2023. TVS scooter sales registered a growth of 5 percent with sales increasing from 102,209 units in the month of April 2022 to 107,496 units in April 2023.

TVS iQube clocks 1 lakh sales milestone

TVS iQube electric is raking up steady numbers month-on-month and has clocked a sales milestone of selling 1,00,000 units. The iQube has transitioned to AIS156 phase 2. TVS iQube electric registered sales of 6,227 units in April 2023 as against sales of 1,420 units in April 2022. According to the company, the production for April 2023 was constrained due to the AIS156 changeover and supply chain challenges and the company is confident of ramping up from the month of May 2023.

TVS’ total exports registered sales of 71,663 units in April 2023 as against 113,427 units April 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 61,830 units in April 2023 as against 99,489 units in April 2022.

The three-wheeler arm of the company registered sales of 11,438 units in April 2023 as against 15,286 units in April 2022.

