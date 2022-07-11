TVS Ronin vs Honda CB 350 RS: Retro scrambler comparison

TVS Ronin vs Honda CB 350 RS comparison. We compare the new Ronin against Honda’s retro offering in terms of price, features, specifications, and equipment.

TVS recently forayed into a new segment of motorcycles with the Ronin. With an upright seating position, large tank, and knobby tyres, there is no doubt that TVS is eyeing the retro scrambler segment with the Ronin, as this is an unexplored territory. Apart from TVS, three other motorcycles compete in this segment – the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB 350 RS, and Royal Enfield Scram 411 – although they all differ in specifications and price range.

However, the most popular motorcycle in this segment is the Honda CB 350 RS, based on the CB 350 H’ness. Let’s compare the new TVS Ronin against the Honda CB 350 RS in terms of pricing, design, features, and engine specifications to see how the two compare against each other.

Design and dimension

The Ronin is a new venture for TVS and is based on the Zepellin concept showcased at the Auto Expo a few years ago. However, the design has evolved, and instead of a cruiser, the Ronin is more of a retro scrambler with its large fuel tank, relaxed handlebar position, and neutral-set foot pegs. The Ronin gets knobby tyres that add to the scrambler looks and the side-slung exhaust manages to blend well with the overall design.

Speaking of the Honda CB 350 RS, the motorcycle is more or less the H’ness 350, but with chopped-down fenders made of fibre instead of metal, and a lot less chrome. The CB 350 features a single round headlight, a side-slung exhaust, and many blacked-out components. Both, the TVS Ronin and the Honda CB 350 RS have their unique styling.

Dimensions TVS Ronin Honda CB 350 RS Length 2,040 mm 2,171 mm Width 805 mm 804 mm Height 1,170 mm 1,097 mm Wheelbase 1,357 mm 1,441 mm Ground Clearance 181 mm 168 mm Seat Height 795 mm 800 mm Fuel Capacity 14-litres 15-litres Weight 160 kg 179 kg

The TVS Ronin is taller than the CB 350 RS, while also weighing less and offering more ground clearance. The CB 350 has a longer wheelbase, meaning its more stable at high speeds, and is longer than the Ronin.

Equipment and features

The TVS Ronin gets an off-set single-pod digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that can help pair a smartphone, USD forks finished in gold, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 110 section front and 130 section rear tyres, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS and two modes: Rain and Urban, adjustable levers, and a 7-step adjustable monoshock.

The Honda CB 350 RS gets traditional telescopic front forks, dual shocks at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, a 19-inch front wheel with 100 section tyre and a 17-inch rear wheel with 150 section wheel. The Honda gets an analogue speedo with a digital display.

In terms of equipment and features, the Ronin is better equipped with a USD fork, ABS modes, and a digital instrument cluster, however, the CB 350 gets larger wheels and the simple distraction-free instrumentation would appeal to many riders.

Engine specifications

This is where it matters to most riders looking for a motorcycle in this segment. The TVS Ronin gets a new 225 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled motor that’s based on the Apache 200. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slip assist clutch and a chain drive.

Specifications TVS Ronin Honda CB 350 RS Displacement 225.9cc 348.3cc Power 20 bhp 20.7 bhp Torque 19.9 Nm 30 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed Mileage – 36 kmpl

The Honda CB 350 RS gets a long stroke, 348cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. The CB 350’s engine makes marginally more power and torque compared to the Ronin.

So which one – Ronin or the CB 350 RS?

When looking at the price point, the top-of-the-line Ronin costs Rs 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom, while the CB 350 Rs costs 2.03 lakh. The Ronin seems to be the choice here as it offers more for approximately Rs 35,000 less compared to the CB 350. However, the Honda is better for the extra money if you prefer a slightly more powerful motorcycle with larger wheels and no phone connectivity tech to distract you while you enjoy the motorcycle.