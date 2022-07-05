TVS Ronin will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on July 6, 2022. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of this upcoming neo-retro scrambler motorcycle here.

TVS Motor Company has been creating hype around the official launch of its new motorcycle that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, i.e. on July 6, 2022. While TVS is tight-lipped about the upcoming product, the latest leaked images reveal that the company’s new offering will be christened TVS Ronin. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of this neo-retro scrambler motorcycle here.

TVS Ronin: Design and Features

The new TVS Ronin will have its unique identity and it will be unlike any other TVS motorcycle we have seen so far. Its leaked images hint that it will be a neo-retro scrambler and will feature a round-shaped LED headlamp with a T-shaped LED DRL. The motorcycle will also get a bash plate and a muscular fuel tank. Moreover, being a TVS product, it will be loaded with features.

TVS Ronin: Engine and Gearbox

While the powertrain details of the TVS Ronin aren’t exactly known yet, it is expected to get a slightly bigger and updated version of the Apache RTR 200 4V’s motor. The Ronin might feature a 225cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor is likely to churn out around 20 bhp and 19 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

TVS Ronin: Expected Price and Rivals

The upcoming TVS Ronin is likely to be a neo-retro scrambler motorcycle from the house of this Chennai-based two-wheeler maker. It is expected to be priced under Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB350 RS, etc.

