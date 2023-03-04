TVS Motor Company has kick-started the second edition of the Motosoul biking festival in Goa. The company also showcased four custom motorcycles based on the TVS Ronin platform.

TVS Motor Company has kicked off the second edition of its ultimate motorcycling festival, TVS Motosoul, in Vagator, Goa. This two-wheeler maker launched the Ronin retro cruiser in India last year. Now, the company has unveiled four drool-worthy custom motorcycles which are based on the TVS Ronin platform. Each motorcycle has its own unique visual identity.

TVS Ronin-based custom motorcycles:

TVS showcased the custom build projects of the Ronin on the first day of Motosoul which have been developed after collaborating with popular custom builders from different geographies. The first one is named Agonda (inspired by Agonda Beach, Goa) and has been created by JvB Moto from Germany.

Next, we have Musashi (inspired by the undefeated Samurai, Ronin). It has been developed by Indonesia’s Smoked Garage. India’s popular customisation garage, Rajputana Customs, also created a custom Ronin named Wakizashi and finally we have the TVS design team’s factory custom motorcycle called SCR. TVS also announced its foray into flat track racing with the Ronin.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are happy to be back with the TVS MotoSoul 2023 Edition, which is a commitment to bring our community of riders and performance enthusiasts together and celebrate their camaraderie and passion for motorcycling.”

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company, said, “The return of TVS MotoSoul is a momentous occasion for us as we bring together riders from all over the world to celebrate our shared love for motorcycles. With the second edition of TVS MotoSoul, we are celebrating multiple milestones in our journey around motorcycles and riding community.”

