TVS Ronin-based cruiser in the works: Patent images leaked ahead of launch

TVS Motor is working on a new cruiser motorcycle that will be positioned above the Ronin in its line-up. It is expected to be launched in India next year and might be priced under Rs 2.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

TVS Motor Company marked its entry into the retro motorcycle segment with the launch of the Ronin in July last year. The TVS Ronin is a retro modern cruiser and is gaining decent traction in the Indian market. Now, the company is working on a new cruiser motorcycle based on the Ronin. The patent images of the same have leaked on the internet ahead of its official launch.

TVS Ronin-based cruiser: What we know so far?

The upcoming cruiser motorcycle from TVS is still in the initial phase of development and not much is known about it. However, going by the patent images, we can confirm that it will get a round-shaped LED headlamp, chunky upside-down (USD) front forks, an upright handlebar with a relaxed riding position and a muscular exhaust.

TVS Ronin-based cruiser: Engine and gearbox

The powertrain details about TVS’ upcoming Ronin-based low-slung cruiser isn’t known yet. It is most likely to get a single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine but with a displacement higher than that of the Ronin. The TVS Ronin gets a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor that develops 20.1 bhp and 20 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

TVS Ronin-based cruiser: Price and launch timeline

TVS Ronin is currently priced from Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.69 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The upcoming Ronin-based cruiser motorcycle is likely to be a more premium offering and should be priced under Rs 2.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It is expected to make its market debut next year.

