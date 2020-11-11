TVS Retron name trademarked: An electric bike, scooter or something else?

If the nomenclature is something to go by, the name 'Retron' hints towards the arrival of a retro-inspired offering that would be either in the electric or the ICE vehicle segment. Here is more in terms of what exactly the Retron could be!

TVS Motor Company is currently looking quite aggressive when it comes to its upcoming product strategies for the Indian market. After trademarking names like Fiero 125, Raider and Zeppelin R, we have recently come to know that the brand has now trademarked another name ‘Retron’. Now, if the nomenclature is something to go by, this hints towards the arrival of a retro-inspired offering that would be positioned either in the electric or the ICE vehicle segment. That said, it might be possible that the company is working on a retro-looking electric scooter to directly challenge Bajaj Chetak in the segment and the same might sit below the TVS iQube electric scooter. Moreover, it is even possible that the Retron name might be used for a retro-looking commuter motorcycle, something that might come based on the already existing Radeon.

If you remember, Hero MotoCorp tried a similar thing a few years back with the launch of the Splendor Pro Classic that featured cafe racer styled handlebars and seat along with a pillion cowl and chrome fenders. Also, it has to be noted that the TVS Victor is still due for a BS6 upgrade and hence, the upcoming Retron might replace the same. Now, onto the other possibility. In case TVS is planning to expand its 200cc or 160cc line-up, then the said term might be used for a bike that will join the Apache series but the same should have a retro appeal to stand out.

Also, the fact that there are currently no outright retro-looking bikes in the 150cc/160cc segment in India, launching the said model would definitely make sense. More details on this expected to be out soon, so keep watching this space. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

