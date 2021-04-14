TVS range of scooters price hiked: Jupiter, NTorq costlier by this much

Depending on the model, TVS dealers are going to ask customers for Rs 500 - 2,500 more for the scooters. The reason could be the rising input costs.

By:Updated: Apr 14, 2021 11:04 AM

TVS range of scooters have been doing really well in the market. Be it the TVS Jupiter, NTorq or even the Zest 110. TVS also ensures that the scooter range is updated from time to time. They introduced the stop-start technology in the Jupiter recently. This gives the scooter a level playing field while competing with the Hero range of vehicles. However, while the scooters were priced quite competitively, there is a bit wherein now the prices of all the scooters has gone up. Depending on the model, TVS dealers are going to ask customers for Rs 500 – 2,500 more for the scooters. The reason could be the rising input costs. The lowest priced scooter in the TVS range, the Scooty Pep Plus price has now gone up by Rs 1,650 and the retail cost is Rs 54,374, ex-showroom. If one opts for the Matte Edition, then the cost is now Rs 58,759, Rs 2,535 more than before.

The slightly bigger TVS Zest 110 is priced at Rs 62,980 – Rs 64,980, ex-showroom. This is an increase of Rs 1,635 than before. The Jupiter range prices have gone up by Rs 940 – Rs 1,250. The range falls between Rs 64,437 – Rs 73,737, ex-showroom. Price hike to the TVS NTorq is minimal – Rs 540-1,540 thereby bringing the range to now start from Rs 71,095 and going up to Rs 81,075, ex-showroom.

There has been no relative price hike for the bikes recently though it must be noted that the entire last year, TVS vehicle prices had been going up. Even rivals like Bajaj Auto now sell the popular Pulsar 220F for almost Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. However, Bajaj Auto has a reason and while it may not be privy to many, you, our precious readers, can glean some information through this link. An all-new Bajaj Pulsar range is shortly expected to hit the showrooms and just so that customers don’t think they are paying a huge increment for upgrading, costs of older vehicles have been increased.

