125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

The 125cc motorcycle segment has come a long way in India and after being absent in this space for four years, TVS is now back in the game. Here's how its latest offering Raider 125 fares against its key rivals on paper.

The 125cc motorcycle segment in India until now was dominated by Honda Shine and the SP125. The Hero Glamour has also been selling in decent numbers over the years giving an interesting fight to Honda. Lately, Bajaj launched the Pulsar 125 in this space and gave an option of a sporty motorcycle to the masses with the same design as the Pulsar 150. If there is one manufacturer that has been absent from this space for quite some time, it is TVS. The company had earlier tried its luck in the 125cc bike segment but could do much in terms of sales. Speaking of which, the company’s Victor GLX 125, Flame, and the Phoenix have been quite decent bikes but these failed to generate enough market acceptance and hence, had to be discontinued after a few months of launch. So, after four years of gap, TVS now has an all-new 125cc motorcycle in its portfolio and it’s called the Raider.

Calls for an interesting spec comparo then, isn’t it?!

TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Engine specs, Gearbox

All four motorcycles in this spec comparo have almost the same displacement and it is the Pulsar 125 that makes the highest power output. The Raider 125 is the second most powerful bike out of the four and gets a three-valve engine. Moreover, it is the only oil-cooled motorcycle here. All five motorcycles get a five-speed transmission system. The engine on the Raider delivers the maximum torque at 11.2 Nm.

Watch Video | TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review:

TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Feature Check

The TVS Raider 125 is hands down the most feature-loaded motorcycle out of the four here. The company will soon be stepping up this equation with the launch of a new variant that will offer a 5-inch coloured TFT display along with Smart Xonnect tech comprising Bluetooth connectivity, Voice assist, and turn-by-turn navigation. The Hero Glamour X-tec is the second most feature-loaded bike here while the Pulsar 125 comes last in this aspect.

TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Dimensions

The TVS Raider 125 has the largest wheelbase among the four bikes in this comparison. Moreover, it has the highest ground clearance at 180mm and it shares this number with the Hero Glamour. The seat height of the TVS Raider 125 is also the lowest at 780mm making it the most ‘short rider friendly’ motorcycle. Keep in mind the fact that the seat height data for the Pulsar 125 is not available and hence, the previous sentence is just for the other three motorcycles. Of all four bikes, the Glamour and the TVS Raider get the smallest fuel tank capacity at 10-litre. Out of the four, the Pulsar is the heaviest while the SP weighs the least.

TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Cycle Parts

The Raider is the only bike here to feature a rear monoshock. The bike gets an optional disc brake at the front and its size is the same as the remaining three motorcycles in this comparison at 240mm. The Raider and The Pulsar 125 ride on 17-inch rims while the SP125 and Glamour get bigger 18-inchers. While all four bikes use the same 80-section tyre upfront, it is the Honda SP125 that gets the skinniest tyre at the rear.

TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Price in India

TVS Raider price in India starts at Rs 77,500 and this figure is for the entry-level drum brake variant. On paper, this trim undercuts all its rivals. But if you look at the disc variant, it’s a different story and the upcoming Smart Xonnect variant would be priced even higher. The Raider 125 is the most feature-loaded and the most modern-looking offering and hence, makes a strong case for itself. While the Raider does look like an interesting proposition, it would be interesting to see how it performs in the highly competitive 125cc motorcycle segment.

Do let us know which one would be your pick of the lot?!

