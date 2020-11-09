TVS Raider name trademarked: Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 390 Adventure rival brewing?

If TVS Raider comes with a 200cc engine, it should be priced around Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, a 300cc Raider would be priced around Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is what all you can expect from the upcoming TVS Raider!

TVS Motor Company has recently trademarked quite a number of names for its upcoming products. The latest one that we have come across is the ‘Raider’. As the word means someone who attacks an enemy in their territory, this in most certainty will be an adventure bike. Now, it will be interesting to see in which segment the company decides to position the said model. TVS Motor Company currently has the 310cc engine from its flagship model – Apache RR310 at its disposal. That said, if the TVS Raider arrives with the said motor, it will directly go up against the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure in the segment. The RR310 has been a sweet package and gets multiple interesting features like ride-by-wire throttle along with multiple riding modes, all-LED projector headlamps and an all-coloured TFT instrumentation and these features might be carried over to the Raider as well.

At the same time, there is also a possibility that the bike will enter the 200cc segment to directly go up against the likes of the Hero XPulse 200 in the segment. In terms of off-road biased features, the upcoming TVS Raider should also get knobby tyres along with decent sized spoke wheels, knuckle guards, placement for luggage panniers and more. TVS competes in multiple rallies across the world including Dakar and hence, it has quite a decent experience when it comes to adventure machines and hence, launching an ADV looks quite sensible.

If TVS Raider comes with a 200cc engine, it should be priced around Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, a 300cc Raider would be priced around Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). In either of the cases, the Raider would be one interesting offering and would end the wait of enthusiasts that have been waiting for the first-ever TVS ADV. We are among them too!

