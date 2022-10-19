TVS Raider Launch Today: Price, specs and new features!

New TVS Raider 125 to be Launched Today, TVS Raider 125 Launch: Price, specifications and new features.

2022 TVS Raider Launch Today:

The updated TVS Raider is scheduled for an online launch at their proprietary platform, the TVS Motoverse at 7pm today, 19 October 2022.

As per information shared by TVS, the updated Raider is commemorated with a tagline ‘The Wicked Update’. It is in line with the company’s marketing line associated with the Raider.

According to the short teaser videos shared by TVS, the updated Raider will carry some tech upgrades including a new digital instrument cluster with TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth-based connectivity tech.

Mechanically, the updated TVS Raider is expected to carry forward the same 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that produces 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it rivals other 125cc commuter bikes such as the Honda Shine, Bajaj Pulsar 125 etc.

Currently, the TVS Raider 125 is offered in two variants – Disc and Drum priced at Rs 93,489 and Rs 85,973 respectively. Both variants are available in four color options – Red, Yellow Blue and Black.

