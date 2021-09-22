TVS Raider 125 video review: Mileage, top speed, features, pros & cons explained

Prices of the recently launched TVS Raider 125 start at Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is what all it gets and more importantly, how is to ride.

After four years of gap, TVS finally has re-entered the 125cc motorcycle segment with the Raider 125. Earlier, there were speculations that the Raider will be an ADV going by its name but that did not happen. We rode the bike a few days back at the company’s very own test track in Hosur and were quite impressed with the overall package. First, speaking of the styling, the TVS Raider certainly looks sporty and many people will argue that TVS should have instead named it the Apache 125. The front gets an angular all-LED headlamp with cross-styled LED DRLs and these should look good in the dark. The fuel tank looks muscular and there is a negative LCD display on offer that shows information in plenty.

Watch Video | TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review:

TVS will soon be launching a new variant of the Raider that will come with a 5-inch TFT display with Smart Xonnect tech comprising turn-by-turn navigation, voice assist, and more. There is no kick start in this motorcycle and that can be a bit of concern for many buyers out there. One of the reasons behind this is the fact that the company is betting big on its intelliGO technology, which is basically the silent electric start system. As the name suggests, when you start the bike, you won’t hear the sound of the electric starter and all you hear is just the sound of the engine. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 67 kmpl for this motorcycle.

The TVS Raider 125 also gets two riding modes namely Eco and Power. Thanks to the aforementioned tech, when engaged in Eco mode, the engine shuts down automatically when at idle after a few seconds in the favour of fuel-saving. You can start the engine again by simply twisting the throttle. Moreover, the rev limiter kicks in a bit early in Eco mode as a result of which we achieved a top speed of around 94 kmph in Eco mode and 104 kmph in Power mode. TVS Raider 125 has been priced at Rs 77,500. The said price is for the entry-level drum variant while the disc trim is priced a bit unreasonably higher at Rs 85,469. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The price of the upcoming SmartXonnet variant has not been disclosed yet.

For the detailed first ride review of the TVS Raider 125, watch the video that is embedded after the first paragraph.

