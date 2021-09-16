TVS Raider 125 Launched in India with these Segment-First Features

TVS Motor Company has today launched the all-new TVS Raider 125 in India and its price has been set at Rs 77,500, Ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the Bajaj Pulsar 125, Honda SP 125, etc.

TVS Motor Company has finally launched its brand new 125cc motorcycle in the country and it has been christened as the TVS Raider 125. The price of the new TVS Raider 125 in India has been set at Rs 77,500, Ex-showroom Delhi. The 125cc premium sporty commuter segment is highly lucrative and TVS has re-entered this segment in India after a long hiatus of around four years. The all-new TVS Raider 125 BS6 packs in a striking design language, powerful engine and several segment-first features.

Starting with the design, the new TVS Raider 125 looks more like a naked streetfighter than just a commuter. At the front, it gets a funky all-LED headlamp with signature LED DRLs. However, the indicators are halogen units. Moving to the side profile, the motorcycle gets a muscular fuel tank with sharp tank extensions, split seats and there is also a belly pan to protect the engine. At the rear, it gets a LED tail lamp. The new TVS Raider 125 is available in four colour variants. They are – Red, Yellow, Black and Blue.

The new TVS Raider 125 is powered by a BS6 compliant 124.8cc, single-cylinder, three-valve, air-and-oil cooled engine. This motor churns out 11.4 PS of maximum power at 7500 RPM and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motorcycle also gets TVS’ Eco-Thrust Fuel-injection (ET-Fi) and IntelliGO technology for high fuel efficiency and the company’s claimed fuel economy is 67 kmpl. The new TVS Raider 125 also gets segment-first riding modes – Eco and Power, along with best-in-class pick-up.

The all-new TVS Raider 125 gets telescopic forks at the front and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle features a 240 mm petal disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum unit at the rear. It also gets TVS’ Synchronised Braking System. In terms of features, the new TVS Raider 125 gets an all-digital TFT instrument cluster that shows a ton of information and it also gets TVS’ Smart Xonnect feature for smartphone connectivity. It even sports a side stand engine cut off feature, first-in-segment under-seat storage, etc.

The new TVS Raider 125 has been launched in India today in a single variant and its price has been set at Rs 77,500, Ex-showroom Delhi. This new 125cc motorcycle from TVS will lock its horns against the Honda SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Hero Glamour 125, Honda Shine 125, Hero Super Splendor 125, etc.

