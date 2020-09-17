TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here’s how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

The USP of the Radeon is not only its more powerful engine but also the features. The two new colour schemes will add to the allure of buying this 110cc commuter bike.

By:Updated: Sep 17, 2020 3:17 PM

TVS Motor Company, in this festive season, has introduced two new colours of its 110cc commuter bike. The TVS Radeon is now available with Regal Blue and Chrome Purple colour options. There is no price hike with the introduction of these colours and one can buy it a base price of Rs 59,942, ex-Delhi. Two variants are available – Base as well as Commuter of the Year. A customer can buy the new blue colour only with the base and purple with the commuter version. The bikes are available now in the showrooms. The other colour options include Royal Purple, Pearl White, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red, Chrome Black, Chrome Brown in all. TVS had updated the bike to meet BS6 emission norms a few months ago. In its BS4 form, the bike was launched in 2018.

TVS claims to have sold more than three lakh units of this bike in the last two years. Given that it has competition in the form of the Hero Splendor, this is a commendable feat. The 109.7cc engine powering this bike makes 8hp of power and 8.7Nm, coupled to a fuel injection system. TVS engineers have tuned this engine to deliver better fuel efficiency. TVS claims its 15 per cent better than before. The gearbox is a smooth-shifting 4-speed unit.

The USP of the Radeon is not only its more powerful engine but also the features. There is eco as well as power mode displayed on the instrument console. With the BS6 edition, TVS has also added a USB charger to the mix which ups the value-for-money quotient. With the CoTY version, customers also get a front disc brake for better safety. Moreover, as can be seen from the price, the TVS Radeon is one of the least priced 110cc offerings in its segment.

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price

2021 Ducati Monster 821 to ditch this key highlight: Design revealed!

Nissan Proto Z previews next-gen sportscar: Twin-turbo V6, manual transmission, features detailed

Jaguar F-Pace facelift unveiled: Changes, new engines, India launch revealed

Kia 'CV' electric crossover to launch next year: 7 new EVs under Kia's global strategy by 2027

BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 price in India hiked: Colour-wise cost listed!

Bajaj Dominar 250 price hiked again in less than 7 days: Here's how much more you pay

Honda to launch sub 400cc premium bike on 30th September: A Royal Enfield rival?

SIAM survey finds 73 percent willing to buy new vehicles to avoid public transport during pandemic

Kia Sonet video review: Specs, features, expected price

Lane discipline: What is it and why it needs to be followed while driving or riding

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna diesel video comparison: Price, features, specs

MG Gloster to be first in segment to feature adaptive cruise control: Launch soon

