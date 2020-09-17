TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here’s how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

The USP of the Radeon is not only its more powerful engine but also the features. The two new colour schemes will add to the allure of buying this 110cc commuter bike.

TVS Motor Company, in this festive season, has introduced two new colours of its 110cc commuter bike. The TVS Radeon is now available with Regal Blue and Chrome Purple colour options. There is no price hike with the introduction of these colours and one can buy it a base price of Rs 59,942, ex-Delhi. Two variants are available – Base as well as Commuter of the Year. A customer can buy the new blue colour only with the base and purple with the commuter version. The bikes are available now in the showrooms. The other colour options include Royal Purple, Pearl White, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red, Chrome Black, Chrome Brown in all. TVS had updated the bike to meet BS6 emission norms a few months ago. In its BS4 form, the bike was launched in 2018.

TVS claims to have sold more than three lakh units of this bike in the last two years. Given that it has competition in the form of the Hero Splendor, this is a commendable feat. The 109.7cc engine powering this bike makes 8hp of power and 8.7Nm, coupled to a fuel injection system. TVS engineers have tuned this engine to deliver better fuel efficiency. TVS claims its 15 per cent better than before. The gearbox is a smooth-shifting 4-speed unit.

The USP of the Radeon is not only its more powerful engine but also the features. There is eco as well as power mode displayed on the instrument console. With the BS6 edition, TVS has also added a USB charger to the mix which ups the value-for-money quotient. With the CoTY version, customers also get a front disc brake for better safety. Moreover, as can be seen from the price, the TVS Radeon is one of the least priced 110cc offerings in its segment.

