TVS Radeon gets two new colour options: Now available in a total of six shades

TVS Radeon is now available in a total of six colour options. The company has recently launched its 110cc commuter motorcycle with two new colours namely Volcano Red and Titanium Grey. TVS Radeon price in India is currently Rs 50,070 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the addition of new colour options, there are no changes in the motorcycle. The front end of the motorcycle gets a chrome bezel for the headlamp that adds to the appeal. Furthermore, the crankcase has been painted in golden shade. The all black theme along with dark brown seat further enhances the styling. In terms of convenience, the TVS Radeon comes with some useable features like USB charger, helmet hook and a luggage rack.

The TVS Radeon gets power from a 109.7cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed transmission. The carbureted motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.4 bhp and 8.7 Nm. Braking duties on the TVS Radeon are taken care of with the help of a 130mm drum brake up front along with a 110mm drum brake at the rear. A Synchronised Braking System (SBS) comes as standard with the motorcycle for added safety. Under this mechanism, both brakes are applied simultaneously when the rider presses the rear brake pedal. This results in avoiding the chances of skidding and offers more effective braking.

The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring absorbers at the rear. TVS Radeon has crossed 1 lakh unit sales in under seven months of its launch in India. The motorcycle primarily challenges the likes of Hero Splendor, Honda CD110 Dream and Yamaha Saluto in the segment. The Radeon is one of the most affordable 110cc motorcycles that you can buy in India and the availability of some decent features in it along with a peppy and fuel efficient engine adds to its popularity.

