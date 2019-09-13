TVS Radeon celebratory special edition launched at Rs 52,720: New features and colour options

TVS Radeon 'Commuter of the Year' celebratory special edition has been launched at a starting price of Rs 52,720 (ex-showroom). Launched first in August 2018, the Radeon grew popular in the commuter motorcycle segment and has raked in sales of 2 lakh units within the first year of its launch. To be sold alongside the standard version, the special edition Radeon carries some distinguishing design features along with other upgrades.

The Radeon special edition will be available in two trims – drum and disc (Rs 52,720 and Rs 54,820 ex-showroom, Delhi), which is a premium of Rs 1,900 over the standard model. It gets two colour options - Chrome Black and Chrome Brown.

The special edition Radeon's paint schemes are complemented by chrome accents, blacked-out engine, and gold-finished engine case cover. The ribbed leather seats in brown are a nice classic touch. It continues to feature thigh pads on the fuel tank, fuel tank cushion, chrome rearview mirrors and chrome carburetor cover.

TVS Radeon celebratory edition continues to be powered by a 109.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm and is paired with a four-speed transmission. Claimed fuel efficiency of the Radeon is 69.3 kmpl and the fuel tank capacity is 10 litres.

In related news, TVS Motor Company recently updated the Jupiter Grande scooter with smartphone connectivity. With the new SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity feature, the customers can now connect the scooter to their Apple or Android smartphones and receive text or call notifications on the instrument cluster. Click the link above to know more about the new TVS Jupiter Grande.