TVS Radeon achieves 1 lakh sales milestone: Top facts that make Hero Splendor rival a worthy buy

TVS Motor Company has announced that its 110cc commuter motorcycle, Radeon has crossed one lakh sales milestone since its launch. In order to strengthen its commuter motorcycle segment, TVS Motor launched the new Radeon seven months ago. The Radeon comes with a 110cc engine that churns out 8.3hp of power and 8.7Nm of torque and the motor is mated to a four-speed transmission. The motorcycle comes with a 10-litre fuel tank and offers a claimed fuel-efficiency of 69.3 kmpl. For the safety of a rider, the motorcycle comes equipped with Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT) that helps in better control while braking. The motorcycle also comes equipped with features like pillion grab rail, USB charging port and a side stand indicator. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.

Commenting on the sales milestone, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said that TVS Radeon has been developed based on extensive customer understanding, which is deeply embedded in the motorcycle’s usage-led design. Over the past months, TVS Radeon has witnessed tremendous response from customers as well as received critical acclaim and multiple awards. TVS Radeon has stood for the ‘buland’ values and ambitions of an Indian man and its start has been nothing short of that. He added that the motorcycle, with its stylish appearance and superior handling, has significantly upped the choice available for the everyday commuters.

In other news, TVS Motor company reported a decline of 1.54 percent in its total sales for the month of March 2019. For the domestic two-wheeler segment, the sales are down by 6.59 percent, however, motorcycle sales grew by 4.59 percent. The scooter sales were down by 2.47 percent as compared to last year sales for the same month.