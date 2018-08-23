TVS Radeon 110cc launched at Rs 48,400: Competes with Hero Splendor 110 and Honda CD110 Dream

TVS Radeon 110cc: TVS Motor has launched the new Radeon premium commuter motorcycle in India at a price of Rs 48,400 (ex-showroom). The Radeon, which has been positioned as a premium commuter motorcycle will address a section of the Indian market that is yet unaddressed according to TVS Motor. The Radeon will employ a 110cc Duralife motor that is designed to deliver 8hp @ 7000 rpm and 8.7Nm of torque at 5000 rpm. The motor which has been designed for fuel-efficiency and durability returns a claimed 69.3 kmpl.

The Radeon which features a mix of both, practicality and premium features, is designed to cater to a large population of rural millennials, who would like to have a practical motorcycle with the comforts of a premium bike. To meet these needs, the TVS Radeon is built around a sturdy, steel tubular platform to ensure the durability of the motorcycle. In addition to this, the TVS Radeon features a first in segment Synchronised Braking Technology which, allows for better brake control, considering that both brakes can be operated through the foot-pedal system. To ensure the Radeon commuter is comfortable, TVS claims that the bike comes with one of the largest seats in the segment in terms of both, width and length.

Suspension duties for the new Radeon get telescopic oil damped front suspension paired with a 5-step adjustable rear hydraulic shocker to ensure that the ride remains plush on a varied range of surfaces. Bumps, potholes and bad-roads should not be an issue for the Radeon which boasts 180 mm of ground clearance. The Radeon has a whole host of features that make it one of the strongest competitors currently in the commuter bike segment including, self-start, USB charging and even Daytime Running Lamps.

Speaking at the launch of the new bike, Mr K N Radhakrishnan, President and CEO TVS said that it brings them great pleasure to launch a bike which is set to be a segment pioneer, with multiple first-in-class features, expressing confidence that the new bike will be popular among consumers with expected sales set at 2 lakh units in the first year alone.