TVS Radeon 110: 5 ways how it is better than the Hero Splendor iSmart

TVS Radeon, the company's latest commuter motorcycle has just been launched in India with a quite competitive price tag. The Radeon was a mystery launch by the manufacturer as there was very little clue about the product till the launch date. However, we were among the first to inform you that the TVS will be launching a 110cc commuter motorcycle on 23rd August. The new TVS Radeon challenges the likes of entry-level commuters in the market and the Hero Splendor iSmart 110 is one of its prime rivals. The last three launches by TVS have been promising and the Radeon too, looks to deliver the same. Here are the five ways in which the newly launched TVS Radeon is better than the Hero Splendor iSmart 110:

Design:

While design is a subjective matter, we believe that the styling of the TVS Radeon is better than the Hero Splendor iSmart 110. The newly launched TVS commuter looks more premium than the Splendor 110 and has a more mature design language. The front end of the motorcycle gets an angular headlamp enclosed in a chrome bezel. The fuel tank of the motorcycle gets ribbed thigh pads that not only look good but should also support rider legs. On the other hand, the Splendor's design has now become outdated and does not appeal to the young and enthusiastic buyers.

Safety:

The new TVS Radeon 110 gets synchronized braking system (SBS) and the technology is quite popular in scooters nowadays. Under this mechanism, when the rider presses the rear brake pedal, the rear brake gets applied first followed by the application of the front brake in a progressive manner. As both brakes are applied simultaneously, there are minimal chances of skidding and the braking distance is reduced as well, resulting in an enhanced safety.

Features:

The new TVS Radeon offers more features than the Hero Splendor iSmart 110. The company is offering a USB charging facility as standard with the motorcycle which is great as no other bike in the segment gets such a feature. With the number of smartphone users increasing drastically in India year after year, it is sure that the feature will benefit a lot of buyers. Furthermore, the new TVS Radeon gets a side stand indicator along with a buzzer to keep the buyer warned. On the other hand, the Hero Splendor iSmart 110 gets a side stand indicator but no buzzer. Moreover, a USB charger is missing on the popular Hero commuter as well.

Utility:

With the new TVS Radeon, the company has tried to address not only the individuals who want a premium commuter but also the major chunk of the population that want their motorcycle to stand high on the grounds of practicality and convenience. This motorcycle comes with multiple utility features and the most important of them is the pillion grab rail with an integrated carrier. Also, the motorcycle gets a lady pillion handle with a hook as standard, an accessory that people, especially in rural localities fit on their motorcycles to offer convenience to the females who go along as pillions.

Price:

The new TVS Radeon has been launched in India at a price of Rs 48,400 (ex-showroom) in a single variant only. On the other hand, if you wish to own the Hero Splendor iSmart, you will have to shell out Rs 55,837 that is almost Rs 7,000 than the Radeon. With that being said, the TVS Radeon clearly offers higher value for money as it is better equipped and would be ideal for you especially if you wish to differentiate yourself from the sea of Splendor owners.