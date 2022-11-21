TVS Racing sets a new top speed record at TVS Asia One Make Championship

To achieve the new record, extensive modifications to the engine of the RR 310 helped the team improve top speed by 9 kmph compared to the third round.

TVS Racing has successfully concluded the first edition of its TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC). Setting several new benchmarks in performance at an overseas racetrack, the TVS Asia OMC RR 310 based on the TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle, clocked its highest top speed of 211.2 kmph, helping the team pull off its fastest lap time of 1:50.850 at Chang International Circuit.

Speaking on this occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “After dominating national championships across formats, TVS Racing has now made India proud on the global motorsports map by successfully concluding the first edition of TVS Asia One Make Championship (OMC) in Thailand. I am thrilled to announce that our TVS Asia OMC RR 310 clocked an astonishing 211.2 km/h, breaking its very own previous record by 9 km/h, helping us set the fastest lap time of 1:50.850 at the Chang International Circuit.”

He added, “This incredible feat on a global level is indeed a testament to the team’s constant efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and maintain its undisputed leadership in the two-wheeler motorsports arena. I would like to congratulate the entire team for this unparalleled accomplishment and wish them all the best for the next year’s edition.”

To achieve the new record, extensive modifications to the engine of the RR 310 helped the team improve top speed by 9 kmph compared to the third round. Further improvements were made to the motorcycle’s suspension and engine braking strategy, together which helped TVS set a new record.