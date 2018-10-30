TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company has announced its spectacular victory at the Indian National Rally Championship, 2018 (INRC). TVS Racing has won the championship in 4 out of 5 categories. During the final round of the season that took place in Puttur, Mangalore this weekend, the team's Rajendra RE secured the number one spot in the Super Bike Pro Experts Category. Aishwarya Pissay made her comeback post the injury at the Baja World Rally and showed great form at the final round to win the Group B Ladies Class and seal the championship for the second year in a row.

Imran Pasha

Overall in the championship, TVS Racing clinched the title of four categories to its name. R Nataraj won the ‘Super Bike (Pro Expert) Class Group A’, teammate Rajendra RE won the ‘Super Sport (260) Group B’ category. Aishwarya Pissay won the Group B Ladies Class and Imran Pasha won the ‘Super Sport (165) Group B’ category. In the scooter class, Syed Asif Ali won the runner-up title.

R Nataraj

Commenting on TVS Racing team's performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said that he is happy that the team could maintain TVS Racing's winning record this year as well and would like to congratulate the team on their commendable performances. He further added that the Rally was a comeback Rally for Aishwarya post her injury in Spain Baja and he is thrilled that she could finish the Rally on top. Nataraj and Rajendra maintained a consistent performance throughout the Rally despite their injuries and proved their dominance in their respective categories.

B Selvaraj added that Imran is in a great from right now, he has given some remarkable performances this year and the company is glad that he is headed in the right direction. Asif has also maintained his pace in the Rally and secured a podium finish.