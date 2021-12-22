TVS Race Performance teased: Apache RTR 165 RP launching soon?

TVS Motor Company might soon launch the new Apache RTR 165 RP in India. This new Race Performance model is expected to be more powerful than the existing Apache RTR 160 4V.

TVS Motor Company is launching back-to-back new two-wheelers in the Indian market. In the last few months, this Madras-based home-grown automaker has launched the new Jupiter 125, Raider 125, and the updated Apache RTR 160 4V & RTR 200 4V. Now, TVS will further expand its Apache RTR line-up in the country with the launch of a new Race Performance model. The company has recently teased a new bike, hinting at the launch of the Apache RTR 165 RP.

TVS has released a short video on all its social media platforms introducing its new RP or Race Performance series. The teaser video ends with a note, “The Pinnacle of Performance – Coming Soon.” This hints that the company might soon launch its first motorcycle under the RP series. TVS has already trademarked the Apache RTR 165 RP (Race Performance) in India and it seems the motorcycle will be now launched in the country very soon.

The upcoming Apache RTR 165 RP is expected to be a more performance-oriented version of the Apache RTR 160 4V. The motorcycle might share its mechanicals and powertrain with the Apache RTR 160 4V, but might feature some track-friendly cycle parts and be tuned to deliver better performance. For reference, the Apache RTR 160 4V gets a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 17.3 hp of power and 14.73 Nm of peak torque.

The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it now gets first-in-segment riding modes too, namely Sport, Urban, and Rain. In terms of features, one can expect the Apache RTR 165 RP to be as feature-loaded as the RTR 160 4V, featuring an LED headlamp with DRL, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is expected to be launched in India soon and it might charge a slight premium over the Apache RTR 160 4V’s prices that currently retails between Rs 1.15 lakh – Rs 1.21 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

