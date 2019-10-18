TVS Performance Riding Gear launched at MotoSoul 2019: Here’s what all you can buy

TVS Motor Company at MotoSoul 2019 announced the launch of its riding gear. The company said in a press statement that the TVS Racing Performance Gear combines premium build quality with stylish new-age urban design. The recently launched TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in two categories namely Riding Gear and Urban/Casual Wear. The Riding Gear category includes Helmets, Riding Jackets, Riding Gloves, Riding Pants and Riding Boots. On the other hand, the Urban/Casual Wear has T-shirts, Urban Pants, Urban Jackets, Rain Wear, Casual Boots and Bag Packs, Sunglasses and Caps.

Speaking at the launch of TVS Performance riding gear, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said that TVS since 1982 has always been driven by its RACING DNA and youthful passion. He added that TVS Racing inspired brands such as TVS Apache series and TVS Ntorq 125 have become the preferred ride of the youth and racing enthusiasts. TVS believes that this tribe is growing fast not only in India but across the world and they have turned out in large numbers for the first MotoSoul. he said that the launch of TVS Racing Performance Gear would promote passionate young riders to ride responsibly. Venu said that the passion for riding within the young audience keeps pace only with their keen sense of style to which the urban wear range caters. he says that this will enhance brand intimacy with both serious racers and the young enthusiasts alike and three decades of unleashing racing DNA makes this is yet another significant milestone for the company.

TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in select TVS Motor dealerships across India. The gear will also be available online and can be purchased at https://accessories.tvsmotor.com. The company is yet to reveal the prices of these products.

