TVS partners with Indian Army for all-women motorcycle rally

The 1,000km all-women motorcycle rally aims to commemorate 24 years of victory at the Kargil War of 1999.

The Indian Army flagged off an all-women motorcycle rally, in partnership with TVS Motor Company, on the occasion of commemorating the 24th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. 25 riders, atop TVS Ronin, participated in this rally which will stretch from the National War Memorial in New Delhi to Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh.

The rally was flagged off by Gen. Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff and Archana Pande, Chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association, alongside Vimal Sumbly, Head Business– Premium, TVS Motor Company.

Commenting on the occasion, Sumbly said, “We are thrilled to announce our association with the Indian Army for the Nari Shakti ride, an empowering initiative that celebrates the spirit of women riders. At TVS Motor Company, we have always championed diversity and inclusivity, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering gender equality and celebrating them.”

After covering a total distance of approximately 1,000 km through plains of Haryana, Punjab and mountains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the rally will culminate at Kargil War Memorial in Dras on 25/ 26 July, 2023. The team of riders will celebrate the decisive victory of the armed forces in the Kargil War and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.

TVS Ronin: Engine specs, prices

Powering TVS Ronin is a 225.9cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor that makes 20.1bhp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 19.93Nm at 3,750rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Available in three variants, prices for Ronin start at Rs 1.49 lakh and go up to Rs 1.69 lakh (both ex-showroom).