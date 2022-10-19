TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles unveils Commando 961: All you need to know

The Limited Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer comes equipped with clip-on handlebars and an aggressive seating position.

TVS Motor Company-owned Norton Motorcycles has revealed a re-engineered version of the Commando 961 motorcycle. A legendary name in the history of British motorcycles, the Norton Commando 961 has been revealed in the United Kingdom in two variants – the Commando 961 Sport and the 961 Cafe Racer

Norton Commando 961 Sport or SP

The Norton Commando 961 Sport is a modern-classic motorcycle with a visibly comfortable seating position and upright handlebars. It also gets an optional pillion seat and gets 3 colour combinations – black with polished rims, black with black rims or platinum with polished rims. It is priced at Rs. 15.3 lakh ( £16,499).

Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

The Norton Commando Cafe Racer on the other hand, is more ‘limited edition’ and gets an aggressive seating position with a set of clip-on handlebars. It is offered in two colour combinations- black with polished rims and platinum with polished rims. It is priced at Rs. 15.8 lakh (£16,999).

The Norton Commando 961 Sport and 961 Cafe racer are powered by an air-oil-cooled 961cc parallel twin, that produces 76.8bhp @7250rpm and a peak torque of 81Nm @6300rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of with a five-speed constant mesh type, using a single plate wet clutch.

Both the Commando 961 twins get the Norton electronic analog speedometer and tachometer, as well as a 300W high-output charging system as standard.

The Norton Commando 961 uses 43mm Ohlins USD forks at the front that are adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping. At the rear, the motorcycle runs on a fully-adjustable, twin-shock setup by Ohlins. Suspension duties are taken care of by a Brembo brake setup, with radial-mount calipers at the front coupled to a radial master cylinder.

The motorcycles are built at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Solihull, England.