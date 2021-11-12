TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles opens new Global Headquarters: 8,000 bikes to roll out every year

The new headquarters is creating over a hundred new high-skilled jobs and more in the coming years and will be able to build around 8,000 motorcycles a year. 

By:Updated: Nov 12, 2021 11:37 AM

Norton Motorcycles has announced the completion of its new global headquarters that includes state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub as well. The new HQ is a display of significant commitment by TVS Motor Company in its partnership with Norton Motorcycles. Within just 18 months of acquiring the iconic British marque, TVS has overseen the creation of its world-class facility in Solihull, West Midlands, UK. The new Norton leadership, together with TVS Motor Company, has conducted a wide-ranging review of Norton Motorcycles operations, resulting in new appointments and processes and these have been specifically in engineering, design, and manufacturing areas in order to ensure the highest quality standards, the company stated.

Moreover, the new headquarters is creating over a hundred new high-skilled jobs and more in the coming years and will be able to build around 8,000 motorcycles a year. As part of the new manufacturing process, every single component of every new Norton bike will be evaluated in a new quality-testing laboratory to ensure the highest build quality. Moreover, the company says that within the laboratory are inspection rooms, testing areas including destruction testing, and a rolling road while a customer reception and showroom, service workshop, and office are also housed at the new HQ.

The Norton manufacturing facility has also been engineered to be highly sustainable and to minimize waste. The brand says that the build used numerous sustainable and rapid build techniques on the project, the components of which are almost 50% reconfigurable as a proportion of total construction cost – in order to increase special flexibility. The new facility is supported by the West Midlands Growth partnership, the UK Government, and is a great example of Anglo-Indian cooperation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Myles reports 81% surge in EV subscriptions: To make 50% of its fleet electric by FY22

Myles reports 81% surge in EV subscriptions: To make 50% of its fleet electric by FY22

Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch

Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch

200 km range, 7-year warranty! Boom Corbett electric bike unveiled with these features

200 km range, 7-year warranty! Boom Corbett electric bike unveiled with these features

Kia pledges carbon neutrality: Model lineup to be fully electric by 2040

Kia pledges carbon neutrality: Model lineup to be fully electric by 2040

India's E-Amrit web portal for EV-related information launched at COP26

India's E-Amrit web portal for EV-related information launched at COP26

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift officially revealed: India launch next year

2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift officially revealed: India launch next year

ElectricPe raises $3 million in seed round funding

ElectricPe raises $3 million in seed round funding

BLive opens multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad: 100+ coming in next 3 years

BLive opens multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad: 100+ coming in next 3 years

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All you need to know about it

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All you need to know about it

Welcome back Yezdi! Iconic brand could launch bikes in early 2022

Welcome back Yezdi! Iconic brand could launch bikes in early 2022

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award

TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift spied undisguised: Launch soon?

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift spied undisguised: Launch soon?

Omega Seiki launches Rage+ Rapid EV: 'India's fastest charging electric three-wheeler'

Omega Seiki launches Rage+ Rapid EV: 'India's fastest charging electric three-wheeler'

Ather Energy opens its 23rd India experience center in Hubli: All details

Ather Energy opens its 23rd India experience center in Hubli: All details

Anand Mahindra receives Padma Bhushan award

Anand Mahindra receives Padma Bhushan award

Mahindra XUV700 achieves 5-Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test: Details

Mahindra XUV700 achieves 5-Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test: Details

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 launched: Price, variants, specs, features

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 launched: Price, variants, specs, features