TVS offers ‘Buy now, Pay later’ scheme with XL100: Details and validity explained

The TVS XL100 moped is the most affordable two-wheeler by TVS Motor Company and if one were to buy it now on finance, there is no need to pay the EMI for the first six months.

We’ve seen at least 6-7 carmakers come up with a scheme that allows one to buy the car now and pay later. The Volkswagen Group started this in India with the Polo and Vento. However, in these tough times other manufacturers seem to have taken a leaf out of VW’s pages. Well this time, its a motorcycle manufacturer – TVS Motor Company, that’s offering this scheme for its buyers. Unfortunately, the sad part is that it’s only on one two-wheeler as of now – the TVS XL100. The TVS XL100 is the only moped available in the country and the company recently made it compliant with the new BS6 norms as well. It is also one of India’s most affordable two-wheelers, retailing at Rs 43,544. There are three variants also on offer – one as a load carrier, another as unisex and third for the fairer sex.

Now on to the scheme. The scheme is valid only for bookings until July 31, 2020. Customers have to purchase the TVS XL100 on a loan. The loan-to-vehicle value is pegged at 75 per cent. Once the customer signs on the dotted line, he doesn’t have to pay for the next six months. The loan is essentially for 36 months but even if the customer gets a moratorium, he does have to pay it at a later date.

The TVS XL100 BS6 is powered by a 99.7cc, 4-stroke engine. This engine is good for 4.3hp of power and 6.5Nm of torque. A twist-and-go transmission means there are no hassles of changing gears. TVS offers an electric start with this moped. The XL100 is known to be very fuel-efficient as well and delivers close to 70kmpl mileage. It is much preferred in villages where customers usually have to carry lots of luggage. This is a given since the moped is known to be sturdy and reliable.

