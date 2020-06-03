TVS offers ‘Buy now, Pay later’ scheme with XL100: Details and validity explained

The TVS XL100 moped is the most affordable two-wheeler by TVS Motor Company and if one were to buy it now on finance, there is no need to pay the EMI for the first six months.

By:Updated: June 3, 2020 6:26:20 PM

TVS-XL100-BS6

We’ve seen at least 6-7 carmakers come up with a scheme that allows one to buy the car now and pay later. The Volkswagen Group started this in India with the Polo and Vento. However, in these tough times other manufacturers seem to have taken a leaf out of VW’s pages. Well this time, its a motorcycle manufacturer – TVS Motor Company, that’s offering this scheme for its buyers. Unfortunately, the sad part is that it’s only on one two-wheeler as of now – the TVS XL100. The TVS XL100 is the only moped available in the country and the company recently made it compliant with the new BS6 norms as well. It is also one of India’s most affordable two-wheelers, retailing at Rs 43,544. There are three variants also on offer – one as a load carrier, another as unisex and third for the fairer sex.

Now on to the scheme. The scheme is valid only for bookings until July 31, 2020. Customers have to purchase the TVS XL100 on a loan. The loan-to-vehicle value is pegged at 75 per cent. Once the customer signs on the dotted line, he doesn’t have to pay for the next six months. The loan is essentially for 36 months but even if the customer gets a moratorium, he does have to pay it at a later date.

The TVS XL100 BS6 is powered by a 99.7cc, 4-stroke engine. This engine is good for 4.3hp of power and 6.5Nm of torque. A twist-and-go transmission means there are no hassles of changing gears. TVS offers an electric start with this moped. The XL100 is known to be very fuel-efficient as well and delivers close to 70kmpl mileage. It is much preferred in villages where customers usually have to carry lots of luggage. This is a given since the moped is known to be sturdy and reliable.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Montesa Impala: Spanish motorcycle that time forgot but Moto Club Impala found three in Mumbai

Montesa Impala: Spanish motorcycle that time forgot but Moto Club Impala found three in Mumbai

Every 50th customer to get a free Hero Electric scooter: How to get yours

Every 50th customer to get a free Hero Electric scooter: How to get yours

F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

Hyundai banks big with Click to Buy 1.5: Great news for buyers but trouble for e-commerce platforms?

Hyundai banks big with Click to Buy 1.5: Great news for buyers but trouble for e-commerce platforms?

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d