TVS Ntorq SXR race-spec scooter: Gets 20 bhp, 120 kmph but you can’t own one, here’s why!

TVS Racing has recently taken the wraps off the race-spec Ntorq 125, better known as TVS Ntorq SXR. Three-time National Championship winner Asif Ali and Shamim Khan will ride this scooter during the fourth round of the Indian National Rally Championship 2018 to be held in Nashik on 25th and 26th May. In terms of visuals, there is not much that differentiates the Ntorq SXR from the stock model, except for the knobby tyres and the race-inspired livery. It is under the skin where the prime changes take place. Powering the TVS Ntorq SXR is the same 124.7cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine that powers the standard model. However, the intake and exhaust system have been prepped for racing that results in an impressive power output of 20 bhp. In comparison, the engine on the road going model makes around 9 bhp. All thanks to these upgrades, the TVS Ntorq SXR can hit a top speed of 120 kmph.

The suspension system of the scooter has also been race-tuned in order to do the task well. The ignition system of the scooter has also been optimized to deliver better performance. The TVS Ntirq SXR is the successor to the SXR 160 and the TVS Racing is quite confident with the performance of the new model. The team says that this scooter has been tested for performance and reliability and it sure will create a new benchmark in racing when it comes to the scooter segment. However, you can't buy this scooter as it is meant to be used on the racetrack only.

As far as the road legal model is concerned, the TVS Ntorq 125 has managed to impress the customers within a short span of time. The prime reasons being, the availability of numerous features that are seen for the first time on a scooter in this segment. The TVS Ntorq 125 offers features like a fully digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, front disc brake, parking assist and a lot more. The TVS Ntorq 125 is present in our long-term fleet for over a month now. Stay tuned as we will soon bring its second long-term report.