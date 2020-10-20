TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

The TVS NTorq 125 Avenger series brings along with it a uniqueness that is defined by its decals and portrayal of the Avengers character in the app interface.

When it comes to special editions, few go the whole shebang. TVS seemed to be one of those few manufacturers. The Hosur-based bike maker has launched the TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition scooter. This scooter has been inspired from the Avengers characters and hence the name. To this very effect, TVS not only has an inspired paint scheme but also has the prominent and much recognisable Avengers logo on the leg shield, front panel and just below the speedometer. There are three colours on offer – Combat Blue, Stealth Black and Invincible Red. Each has its distinguishing characteristics, the explanation of which you will find below. The price of the Ntorq SuperSquad edition is Rs 77,865, ex-showroom Delhi. This price is Rs 2,500 more than the Race Edition and costlier than the Rs 72,885 disc model.

The Combat Blue colour model brings along with it blue, red, white tone sprinkles. It sports the number 41, which stands for the year 1941, the time when Captain America was introduced. There is also a Super Soldier badging on both the panels. As for the Invincible Red colour, it is inspired by the Iron Man wherein which the decals have a red and gold colour to them. Both the side panels get the arc reactor whereas the Iron Man’s helmet is embossed on the leg shield. You get the number 63 as well written on the scooter denoting the year when the Iron Man character was brought in. This is the most accessories scooter in terms of decals in the range.

The Stealth Black is inspired by the black panther. There is the Wakanda Forever written on the sides of the scooter whereas the number 66 has also been added. When one connects the scooter through the TVS Connect app, they will be able to see a different interface based on the scooter they have chosen. To give customers the complete Marvel experience, there will be one unique trait of the character on the app interface.

There is no mechanical change and the 3-valve, 125cc engine with its 9.25hp and 10.5Nm configuration continues.

