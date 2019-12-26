TVS Ntorq Race edition launched in Nepal at NPR 2.47 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the Ntorq Race edition in Nepal at a price of NPR 2,46,900. The Race Edition gets LED DRLs along an all-LED headlamp that offers better illumination than a regular halogen unit. Moreover, the scooter gets hazard lamps that can be switched on with the help of a red-coloured hazard switch. One of the prime visual highlights of the scooter is that it gets vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the body. The Race edition gets a three-tone colour combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red. TVS Ntorq 125 Race edition also supports smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth. The scooter comes with a dedicated mobile application called TVS Connect. Powering the scooter is a 124.79cc, air-cooled SOHC engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9.2hp and 10.5Nm.

Commenting on the launch of TVS Ntorq Race edition in Nepal, R Dilip, Executive Vice President International Business, TVS Motor Company, said that since its launch, TVS Ntorq 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers in Nepal. He added that apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance that has been the hallmark of the TVS Ntorq 125 experience. He also said that the scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. At present, over 4 lakh consumers across the globe are proud Ntorqians and with this launch, the company is confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength.

Shahil Agrawal, MD Jagdamba Motors said that the launch of TVS Ntorq 125 has witnessed a huge turn around in the Nepal scooter market. He added that the scooter has become an immediate favourite and he is sure that the Race Edition will satisfy customers seeking an element of thrill and wanting more from the scooter.

