TVS Ntorq gets new matte silver colour option: Now available in total six shades

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new matte silver colour option for its sporty 125cc scooter Ntorq. The company said in a press statement that the new colour is a celebration of TVS Ntorq becoming the most awarded scooter in India for FY 18-19. The new colour option is accompanied by the debut of ‘Scooter of the Year’ emblem which will be sported by all models going forward. The new colour option is available only with the disc brake variant that can be yours for a price of Rs 59,995 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the addition of the new matte silver colour option, the TVS Ntorq is now available in a total of six shades.

TVS Ntorq has managed to find over 2 lakh homes in less than one year of its launch. TVS Ntorq is currently one of the best 125cc scooters that you can buy in India. One of the prime highlights of the TVS Ntorq 125 is the Bluetooth connected instrument cluster that offers turn by turn navigation. Moreover, it notifies the rider of the incoming calls and messages through the console. The company recently launched a more affordable version of the Ntorq that misses out on a few features compared to the disc brake trim. The said model is almost Rs 3,000 cheaper than the top end variant.

Powering the TVS Ntorq 125 is a 124.8cc, single cylinder engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 9.5 bhp and 10.5 Nm. Both variants of the TVS Ntorq get Combined Braking System for added safety and more effective braking. TVS Ntorq 125 goes up against the likes of the Honda Grazia 125, Aprilia SR 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street in the segment.

