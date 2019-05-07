TVS Ntorq gets more affordable! New variant with lesser features launched at a price of Rs 61,037

TVS Ntorq 125 has been launched very recently in a new drum brake variant. The new more affordable trim can now be yours for a price of Rs 61,037 in comparison to the disc brake variant that retails at 64,737. Both prices are ex-showroom, Noida. Having said that, the newly launched drum brake variant is almost Rs 3,000 cheaper than the disc brake version. However, it is not only the front disc brake that is missing from the new variant. In order to make the Ntorq more affordable for the masses, the company has given a handful of features a miss. That being said, the new TVS Ntorq drum brake variant misses out on an engine kill switch along with USB charger and boot light.

TVS Ntorq drum brake variant gets CBS

Other than these changes, the new variant is identical to the disc brake variant. Powering the TVS Ntorq 125 drum brake variant is the same 124.8cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the disc brake trim. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 9.5 bhp and 10.5 Nm. The refined engine is one of the peppiest in the segment that makes the Ntorq fun-to-ride offering.

TVS Ntorq new variant misses on engine kill switch

Like the disc brake variant, the drum brake trim too gets CBS (Combined Braking System) for better safety. With the mandatory safety norms, all two-wheelers with an engine displacement of less than 125cc need to be sold in India with a CBS in the interest of public safety. On the other hand, bikes and scooters over 125cc need to be sold with an ABS.

No boot light and USB charger too!

The TVS Ntorq proved to be a decent selling product in the company's product portfolio. The scooter crossed 1 lakh unit sales in under seven months of its launch. One of the prime reasons behind is the comprehensive feature list on offer. Moreover, multiple features on the TVS Ntorq are a segment first and despite this, the pricing is at par with the competition like the Honda Grazia and Suzuki Access 125.

