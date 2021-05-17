TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

TVS currently sells the scooter in as many as 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN.

TVS Motor Company has announced that its 125cc scooter – Ntorq has crossed the sales milestone of 1 lakh units in the international markets. In 2018, the TVS Ntorq 125 was launched as the first Bluetooth-connected scooter in India. The company currently sells the scooter in as many as 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN. TVS Ntrorq 125 is one of the sportiest 125cc scooters on sale in India and TVS’ Racing Pedigree along with the company’s Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) system contribute to its credentials. Moreover, the scooter gets TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth-enabled technology, thanks to which, the scooter can be connected to your smartphone via the TVS Connect mobile App.

The scooter comes with a fully digital speedometer and you also get navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder and trip meter. TVS Ntorq 125 is currently available in three variants namely Disc, Drum and Race Edition. The colour options include Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue. The Race Edition of the Ntorq 125 is available in Red-Black and Yellow-Black. TVS Ntorq 125 price in India presently starts at Rs 71,095 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking on this occasion, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said that the brand is delighted that its smart scooter, TVS Ntorq 125 has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in the international markets. He added that since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among the Gen Z customers globally. Thanks to the scooter’s striking appearance, connected technology and also, superior performance, the Ntorq 125 offers an experience like no other. Radhakrishnan states that this achievement is a reinforcement of TVS’ commitment to growing the Ntorq brand by setting benchmarks in innovation and creating aspiration for the customers.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.