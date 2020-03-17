TVS Ntorq BS6 launched with fuel injection: Price hike over BS4 variants explained!

Prices of the new BS6 TVS Ntorq have gone up in the region of Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 depending on the variant in comparison to the BS4 model.

By:Updated: March 17, 2020 11:35:59 AM

TVS Ntorq has been launched in India in a new BS6 avatar. Prices of the new model have also been revealed and these are more than the BS4 one for obvious reasons. TVS Ntorq BS6 prices in India start at Rs 65,975. In comparison, the starting price for the BS4 version, which is still on sale is Rs 59,462. Moving up the variant latter, the disc brake BS6 trim can now be yours for a price of Rs 69,975 compared to the same BS4 variant which is priced at Rs 59,995. Last, the top end BS6 Race edition of the TVS Ntorq is currently retailing at a price of Rs 72,455 against the price of the Race edition BS4 that is Rs 64,925 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).  That said, prices of the new BS6 TVS Ntorq have gone up in the region of Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 depending on the variant.

The company has also revealed the specifications of the new BS6 model. The BS6 compliant engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9.25 hp and 10.5 Nm in comparison to the 9.4 hp/10.5 Nm on the BS4 model. That said, while the power figure has seen a slight decrease by 0.15 hp, the torque output remains the same. Apart from the change in specs, nothing has really changed on the new model and we can’t complain because the Ntorq has always been a feature-rich, performance-oriented offering and the introduction of the Race Edition had further sweetened the deal.

Ahead of the BS6 deadline that is set to implement starting April 2020, manufacturers have already started dispatching the new BS6 units to the dealerships. However, some BS4 units are still left at the dealerships and if you wish to buy one at a discounted price, you have the last few days to do so.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic

Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 launched: Still the most affordable van in India

Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 launched: Still the most affordable van in India

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon costing Rs 68.94 lakh sold out in India

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon costing Rs 68.94 lakh sold out in India

SIAM requests BS4 car and bike registration till March 31, 2020

SIAM requests BS4 car and bike registration till March 31, 2020

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Creta top variant cheaper than Seltos

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Creta top variant cheaper than Seltos

Skoda Karoq and BS6 Rapid 1.0 TSI bookings open: Deliveries to commence in April

Skoda Karoq and BS6 Rapid 1.0 TSI bookings open: Deliveries to commence in April

Honda BS6 bikes and scooters cross 5.5 lakh unit sales: First manufacturer to achieve this feat!

Honda BS6 bikes and scooters cross 5.5 lakh unit sales: First manufacturer to achieve this feat!

2020 Hyundai Creta launched in India: Kia Seltos rival priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

2020 Hyundai Creta launched in India: Kia Seltos rival priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Tour models to now retail from commercial outlets: Commercial network expanded to more than 320 touchpoints 

Maruti Suzuki Tour models to now retail from commercial outlets: Commercial network expanded to more than 320 touchpoints 

Bajaj autorickshaw BS6 range launched: All-inclusive free services increased

Bajaj autorickshaw BS6 range launched: All-inclusive free services increased

New Renault Duster BS6 launched: Maruti S-Cross rival gets 1.5-litre petrol engine

New Renault Duster BS6 launched: Maruti S-Cross rival gets 1.5-litre petrol engine

F1 2020: Season likely start in late May as Bahrain and Vietnam GPs get postponed

F1 2020: Season likely start in late May as Bahrain and Vietnam GPs get postponed

Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched soon: Honda Civic rival gets 1.5-litre engine

Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched soon: Honda Civic rival gets 1.5-litre engine

Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Hits and misses

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Hits and misses

Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus