TVS Ntorq BS6 launched with fuel injection: Price hike over BS4 variants explained!

Prices of the new BS6 TVS Ntorq have gone up in the region of Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 depending on the variant in comparison to the BS4 model.

TVS Ntorq has been launched in India in a new BS6 avatar. Prices of the new model have also been revealed and these are more than the BS4 one for obvious reasons. TVS Ntorq BS6 prices in India start at Rs 65,975. In comparison, the starting price for the BS4 version, which is still on sale is Rs 59,462. Moving up the variant latter, the disc brake BS6 trim can now be yours for a price of Rs 69,975 compared to the same BS4 variant which is priced at Rs 59,995. Last, the top end BS6 Race edition of the TVS Ntorq is currently retailing at a price of Rs 72,455 against the price of the Race edition BS4 that is Rs 64,925 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, prices of the new BS6 TVS Ntorq have gone up in the region of Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 depending on the variant.

The company has also revealed the specifications of the new BS6 model. The BS6 compliant engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9.25 hp and 10.5 Nm in comparison to the 9.4 hp/10.5 Nm on the BS4 model. That said, while the power figure has seen a slight decrease by 0.15 hp, the torque output remains the same. Apart from the change in specs, nothing has really changed on the new model and we can’t complain because the Ntorq has always been a feature-rich, performance-oriented offering and the introduction of the Race Edition had further sweetened the deal.

Ahead of the BS6 deadline that is set to implement starting April 2020, manufacturers have already started dispatching the new BS6 units to the dealerships. However, some BS4 units are still left at the dealerships and if you wish to buy one at a discounted price, you have the last few days to do so.

