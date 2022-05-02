scorecardresearch

TVS NTorq 125 XT launched at Rs 1.03 lakh: Tech-savvy scooter

The new TVS NTorq 125 XT has been launched in India at Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a new Neon paint scheme along with a host of class-leading features, including connected tech.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha

TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of its popular sporty 125cc gearless scooter, NTorq. The new TVS NTorq 125 XT has been launched in India at Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom, and it is now the flagship variant in NTorq’s line-up. This range-topping version of the scooter boasts class-leading features and it even shows cricket scores and social media notifications. 

While the TVS NTorq 125 has always been a feature-rich scooter, the new XT variant is one notch higher on almost every level. It sports a segment-first hybrid instrument cluster with a coloured TFT and LCD panel. The NTorq 125 has been getting TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth system since a long time and this new variant gets SmartXtalk (advanced voice assist) as well.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

However, thanks to the TFT console, the range-topping XT variant even gets SmartXtrack and will show the riders social media notifications, call & SMS alerts, online food delivery status, etc. One can even take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, read news and a lot more on the scooter’s console while waiting at a traffic signal.    

In terms of mechanicals, however, the NTorq XT remains the same as its standard variants. It is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel-injection) technology. This motor churns out 9.2 hp of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. At Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom the new TVS NTorq 125 XT demands a premium of Rs 14,000 over the NTorq Race XP version. 

Also Read: All-electric Kia EV6: Top 5 things you should know about it

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.