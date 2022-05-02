TVS NTorq 125 XT launched at Rs 1.03 lakh: Tech-savvy scooter

The new TVS NTorq 125 XT has been launched in India at Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a new Neon paint scheme along with a host of class-leading features, including connected tech.

TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of its popular sporty 125cc gearless scooter, NTorq. The new TVS NTorq 125 XT has been launched in India at Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom, and it is now the flagship variant in NTorq’s line-up. This range-topping version of the scooter boasts class-leading features and it even shows cricket scores and social media notifications.

While the TVS NTorq 125 has always been a feature-rich scooter, the new XT variant is one notch higher on almost every level. It sports a segment-first hybrid instrument cluster with a coloured TFT and LCD panel. The NTorq 125 has been getting TVS’ SmartXonnect Bluetooth system since a long time and this new variant gets SmartXtalk (advanced voice assist) as well.

However, thanks to the TFT console, the range-topping XT variant even gets SmartXtrack and will show the riders social media notifications, call & SMS alerts, online food delivery status, etc. One can even take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, read news and a lot more on the scooter’s console while waiting at a traffic signal.

In terms of mechanicals, however, the NTorq XT remains the same as its standard variants. It is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel-injection) technology. This motor churns out 9.2 hp of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. At Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom the new TVS NTorq 125 XT demands a premium of Rs 14,000 over the NTorq Race XP version.

