TVS NTorq 125: Two new colours for TVS’ most powerful & sportiest scooter!

It has just been two month since, TVS’ race inspired scooter -- the Ntorq 125 -- was launched at a starting price of Rs 58,750. At the time of launch TVS had only added four colours, namely, Matte Yellow, Matte White, Matte Green and Matte Red. Now with the set of features that TVS offers on the Ntorq it’s no surprise that it was met with a warm welcome. To meet the increasing demand TVS have added two new colours to the bike Metallic Blue and Metallic Grey.

Aside from the new colour themes, there are no mechanical changes to the scooter which continues with the existing platform of TVS’ bikes. The Ntorq125 runs a 125 cc, three-valve engine which delivers 9.3 bhp at 7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The NTorq 125 boasts of a top speed of 95 kmph,and arguably the fastest accelerating scooter in its segment. Preloaded with disc brakes the NTorq, has a bunch of segment first features that make it more appealing the younger audiences around India. The Ntorq has segment busting features like full-digital instrument console, the NTorq 125 is one of the best 125 cc scooters available in the market right now. This means the TVS NTorq 125 competes with the Honda Grazia, Suzuki Access 125 and even the Aprilia SR125.

Now with the addition of these two new colours, TVS’ NTorq is more than adequately equipped to take on the competition, with a total tally of 6 colours to chose from. Considering that the NTorq is one of the first scooters to be co-developed by a racing team it makes an ideal get about for the spirited rider. What’s more is that the underseat storage still has enough space to fit a full size helmet.