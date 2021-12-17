TVS NTorq 125 Spider-Man, Thor colour variants launched: Details

TVS NTorq 125’s Marvel Avengers-inspired SuperSquad Edition is now available with new Spider-Man and Thor colour variants. They have been priced at Rs 84,850, ex-showroom Delhi.

TVS Motor Company has extended the line-up of its NTorq 125’s SuperSquad Edition with the launch of two new colour schemes. The Marvel Spider-Man and Thor inspired colour shades have been launched for the NTorq 125. These new colours will join the existing SuperSquad Edition range inspired by Marvel superheroes – Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America, that was launched last year. All the colour variants of the TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition is priced at Rs 84,850, ex-showroom Delhi.

This Madras-based two-wheeler maker has been associated with Disney India for launching superhero-inspired versions of the NTorq 125. They get a paint scheme similar to the attire of the Marvel superheroes. For instance, the new Marvel Spider-Man version gets a triple-tone combination of red, blue and black and it even features a spider’s web-like decal on its body panels. The Thor version is finished in a triple-tone black, silver and red colour scheme and gets Thor’s hammer graphics too.

Watch Video | TVS NTorq 125 Race XP Review:

That’s not all, the TVS Connect app of the NTorq 125’s SuperSquad Edition gets a customised UI inspired by these fictional characters to give the riders a complete Marvel experience. Apart from these cosmetic updates, there are no changes. Mechanically, the SuperSquad Edition of the NTorq 125 remains the same as before. It is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel-injection) technology that churns out 9.2 hp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company said, “We are thrilled to launch two new additions inspired by the Marvel Super Heroes – Spider-Man and Thor. These are two very popular Marvel characters with a sizeable and loyal fan following whom we aim to delight and serve with these exciting offerings. With these new introductions, we are confident to build the significant franchise that TVS NTORQ 125 has among the GenZ youth of today. We are optimistic that our customers will continue to ‘Play Smart with this launch. Play Epic’.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.