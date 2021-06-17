TVS Ntorq 125 scooter now available with no cost EMI: Steps, conditions explained

The no-cost EMI scheme for the TVS Ntorq 125 scooter is valid till 30th June, 2021.

TVS Motor Company has announced a new zero-cost EMI scheme for its popular 125cc scooter Ntorq. As the name suggests, the customers opting for the no-cost EMI scheme won’t need to pay any additional interest, however there are some terms & conditions. In order to avail the scheme, interested customers need to make the transaction online. The said offer is available only on credit cards and you can get the aforementioned benefits only if you opt for three or six-month loan tenures. Also, the said offer is valid only till 30th June. That said, if you have been planning to buy a TVS Ntorq scooter, now can be the best time to do so with no-cost EMI plans. For more details on this offer, we advise you to visit your nearest TVS dealership. One more reason why we say this is because if you are lucky, you might get some additional dealer-level discounts.

Now, going into the details of the product, powering the TVS Ntorq 125 scooter is a 124.8cc, three-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 9.4hp and 10.5Nm. In terms of prime features, TVS Ntorq comes with smartphone Bluetooth connectivity and an engine kill switch. Furthermore, the Race Edition of the scooter comes with bits like hazard lamps along with an all-LED headlamp and also, race-inspired, sporty-looking graphics across the body.

TVS Ntorq 125 is currently available at the showrooms in four variants – Drum, Disc, Race Edition, and Super Squad Edition. TVS Ntorq 125 price in India starts at Rs 71,095 with the Drum variant that reaches up till Rs 81,075 for the Super Squad Edition. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

