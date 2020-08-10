TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition to get a yellow-black treatment soon: First images leaked!

The TVS NTorq Race Edition is currently priced in India at Rs 74,365 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and the new colour option is also expected to sport the same price tag. Here is how the Race Edition with new paint scheme looks and what all to expect!

The TVS Ntorq Race Edition is all set to get a new colour option. Very recently, an image of the Ntorq Race Edition with yellow and black paint scheme has leaked on the web, giving a decent idea of how the said colour will look like on the scooter. Currently, the Race edition is available for sale in just one colour option of red and black. As per the leaked image, the company has already started billing the said variant to its dealers. That said, the scooter should arrive at your nearest dealership in a couple of weeks. The upcoming model is not expected to get any mechanical changes. That said, Race Edition with yellow and black paint scheme too will get power from the same 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9.25 hp and 10.5 Nm.

In terms of features, the TVS Ntorq Race Edition gets bits like hazard lamps, all-LED headlamp, engine kill switch, charging socket, boot light and more. Moreover, you get an all-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity as well. The TVS NTorq Race Edition is currently priced in India at Rs 74,365 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and the new colour option is also expected to sport the same price tag. The TVS Ntorq Race Edition got a decent response in the market and is one of the sportiest and value for money offerings in the 125cc automatic scooter segment. That said, the new colour option should also attract a good number of buyers.

Also, as the yellow and black combination has always been associated with youthful and lively appeal, the said scheme will likely see a lot of takers, especially youngsters. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

