TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition to get a yellow-black treatment soon: First images leaked!

The TVS NTorq Race Edition is currently priced in India at Rs 74,365 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and the new colour option is also expected to sport the same price tag. Here is how the Race Edition with new paint scheme looks and what all to expect!

By:Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:24 AM
Image source: Team-BHP

The TVS Ntorq Race Edition is all set to get a new colour option. Very recently, an image of the Ntorq Race Edition with yellow and black paint scheme has leaked on the web, giving a decent idea of how the said colour will look like on the scooter. Currently, the Race edition is available for sale in just one colour option of red and black. As per the leaked image, the company has already started billing the said variant to its dealers. That said, the scooter should arrive at your nearest dealership in a couple of weeks. The upcoming model is not expected to get any mechanical changes. That said, Race Edition with yellow and black paint scheme too will get power from the same 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9.25 hp and 10.5 Nm.

Image source: Team-BHP

In terms of features, the TVS Ntorq Race Edition gets bits like hazard lamps, all-LED headlamp, engine kill switch, charging socket, boot light and more. Moreover, you get an all-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity as well. The TVS NTorq Race Edition is currently priced in India at Rs 74,365 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and the new colour option is also expected to sport the same price tag. The TVS Ntorq Race Edition got a decent response in the market and is one of the sportiest and value for money offerings in the 125cc automatic scooter segment. That said, the new colour option should also attract a good number of buyers.

Also, as the yellow and black combination has always been associated with youthful and lively appeal, the said scheme will likely see a lot of takers, especially youngsters. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source: Team-BHP

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

JCB India appoints Deepak Shetty as its new deputy CEO and MD

F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone as Mercedes get beaten on strategy

F1 2020: Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone as Mercedes get beaten on strategy

2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

2020 MotoGP: Unpredictable Czech GP sees KTM on top, rookie Brad Binder grabs first GP win

Ford Endeavour prices hiked: Toyota Fortuner rival costlier by this much

Ford Endeavour prices hiked: Toyota Fortuner rival costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Johann Zarco takes unbelievable Czech GP pole, Quartararo to start second

2020 MotoGP: Johann Zarco takes unbelievable Czech GP pole, Quartararo to start second

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for 70th Anniversary GP pole as Hulkenberg to start third

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for 70th Anniversary GP pole as Hulkenberg to start third

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two reintroduced with these changes: Bookings, deliveries, price & more!

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two reintroduced with these changes: Bookings, deliveries, price & more!

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Engine, gearbox, features of both subcompact SUVs compared

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Engine, gearbox, features of both subcompact SUVs compared

Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal's new EV policy

Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal's new EV policy

All-new Kia Sonet subcompact SUV unveiled: Expected price, launch date, features, engine specs & more!

All-new Kia Sonet subcompact SUV unveiled: Expected price, launch date, features, engine specs & more!

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 get costlier again: New variant-wise prices listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 get costlier again: New variant-wise prices listed

Kia Sonet India Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Covid-19 Safety: Volkswagen India announces discounts on antimicrobial treatments and more benefits

Covid-19 Safety: Volkswagen India announces discounts on antimicrobial treatments and more benefits

15 minutes charging time, 470 km range: Say hello to Evoke 6061 all-electric power cruiser bike!

15 minutes charging time, 470 km range: Say hello to Evoke 6061 all-electric power cruiser bike!

Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival