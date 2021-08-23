TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition launched in Bangladesh: First Bluetooth enabled scooter in the country

The Ntorq 125 Race Edition has made its way to Bangladesh and comes with the same set of specifications and features as the model being sold in India.

TVS Motor Company has launched their Ntorq 125 Race Edition scooter in Bangladesh. The scooter is identical to the one being sold in India currently. While the scooter costs Rs 80,325 (ex-showroom) in India, the same is being sold for Tk 1,79,900 which is equal to roughly Rs 1.56 lakh. The scooter is being offered in two colour options – Metallic Red and Metallic Yellow.

Commenting on the launch, R Dilip, president – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company has always placed utmost importance on developing products with best-in-class technology to cater to the aspirations of our customers. With the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition, we are bringing an attractive, innovative and advanced product for the youth of Bangladesh. The scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z across the globe and with its performance, style and technology, we are confident that it will carve a niche in the scooter segment of the country.”

J. Ekram Hussain, managing director, TVS Auto Bangladesh said, “We are delighted to introduce the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Bangladesh today. The smart scooter promises to create a best-in-class ownership experience. TVS NTORQ 125 is a one-of-its-kind offering, designed to meet the desires of the youthful customers.”

The Ntorq 125 gets a fully digital instrument cluster and will be Bangladesh’s first Bluetooth enable scooter. It will offer connected vehicle technology through the TVS SMARTXCONNECT platform. Owners of the scooter can download the TVS Connect mobile app on their Android smartphones and pair it with the scooter to gain access to 55 features including navigation, caller ID, lap timer, phone battery display, last parked location and other helpful data related to the scooter. Apart from this, the scooter also boasts of other features like an external fuel fill, USB charger and dual side steering lock.

The Race Edition has the same overall design as the regular version of the scooter but it comes with additional graphics like the chequered flag and Race Edition badges. The front is dominated by the distinct-looking LED headlamp with T-shaped LED DRLs. The familiar short and stubby exhaust and aircraft-inspired afterburner style vents at the back, along with an LED tail lamp make the scooter look smart. It also comes with 12-inch alloy wheels and tubeless tyres on both ends. Braking duties are taken up by a 220mm petal disc brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As mentioned before, the scooter is the same as the one that is being sold in India currently. It gets the same 124.79cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC engine that is capable of producing 9.27hp of peak power and 10.5Nm of torque. The scooter has a top speed of 95kmph and has a claimed 0-60kmph time of 9 seconds. It also comes with two different riding modes – Street and Sport.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.