TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition launched: Gets new LED headlamps and graphics

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of a new edition of their 125cc scooter in India. The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition has been launched in India for a price of Rs 62,995 ex-showroom, Delhi and will come with a few new features in addition to the ones offered with the standard model. TVS has also given the Ntorq 125 Race Edition go-faster graphics because everyone knows they add to the horsepower!.. (they actually don’t).

The Race Edition comes with a new LED headlamp with integrated LED DRLs. The DRLs are shaped similarly to the ‘T’ shape design found on the rear LED tail lamp of the scooter as standard. TVS has also equipped the Race Edition model with a red hazard warning light switch. The graphics on the Race Edition features a chequered flag design along with “Race Edition” sticker as well. TVS will offer the Ntorq 125 race Edition in three colour options, matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour. The standard Ntorq is available in red, white, yellow options in a matte satin finish, while four other metallic options include red, blue, grey and silver.

TVS is yet to upgrade the Ntorq’s engine to the upcoming BS6 standards. The Ntorq is powered by a 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine mated to a CVT gearbox. It is tuned to develop 9.4 PS @7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm@5500 rpm. The Ntorq also offers Bluetooth connectivity, however, the TVS Connect app with the Race Edition offers a special race-inspired user interface.

The standard TVS Ntorq is currently priced between Rs 58,872 to Rs 59,995. The Race Edition is based on the higher-spec disc brake variant and is priced at a premium of Rs 3,000 with a tag of Rs 62,995. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.