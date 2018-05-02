TVS Ntorq 125 Long Term Review – Sporty but worth buying?

Having a healthy racing heritage is one thing and implementing it into products to offer one of its pieces to the customers is another. Thankfully, TVS Ntorq 125, the latest automatic scooter offering from the Hosur-based manufacturer has been aimed not at just churning out good numbers by catering to all age groups but offering something lively to the millennials. Moreover, it has been designed keeping 35 years of TVS’ Racing experience in the background and the good part is that the manufacturer has tried exploring the ‘less tried out’ performance scooter space with the Ntorq 125 rather than offering just another family scooter to the masses that the market is already flooded with. The new TVS Ntorq 125 joined Express Drives long-term fleet a few weeks back and here are our initial impressions.

TVS Ntorq 125 headlamp

My majority of the time with the TVS Ntorq 125 was spent during commutes to work and back. While I did knew that this one sits above an average automatic scooter in almost all aspects, the Ntorq 125 took a few kilomteres to prove its point well. The moment you thumb the starter, you will be greeted by a deep throaty note before the engine settles into its normal idling, a trait that is quite uncommon in two-wheelers of this breed. The scooter has decent low down grunt that instantly distinguishes itself from the crowd of Activas and the Jupiters.

TVS Ntorq 125 petal disc brake

The scooter may feel sluggish initially but once you cross 25 to 30 kmph, it proceeds ahead with eagerness and the spirit do not seem to fade away at least till 85 kmph. While TVS claims a top whack of 95 kmph, I surprisingly achieved 105 kmph on the speedo one fine day. Another impressive thing about the TVS Ntorq 125 is that it does not seem to lose composure at high speeds when many of its rivals feel nervous.

TVS Ntorq 125 tail lamp

The three-valve engine on the TVS Ntorq 125 displaces 124.7cc and churns out 9.4 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. While the figures may not be class leading, the performance will surely not disappoint you.

TVS Ntorq 125 3D logo

Now, commuting in Delhi means that your day is incomplete without traffic jams. However, thanks to the sharp handling and the light steering of the scooter, flicking the scooter and navigating through traffic is actually easier. The grip from the tyres is also decent and in fact, the TVS Ntorq 125 is the second scooter after the Aprilia SR 150 that instilled so much confidence in me while taking sharp turns at high speed.

TVS Ntorq 125 switchgear

The riding position is quite relaxed and is apt even for fairly long distances. The quality of the switchgear is also decent as one would normally expect from the high standards of TVS. The Ntorq gets a segment first engine kill switch. Braking from the 220mm petal disc upfront and a 130mm rear drum brake is fantastic and these have the bite as well as the feedback you can trust even during panic braking. The rear view mirrors are wide and big and there is ample surface area to get a proper view of the world behind you.

TVS Ntorq 125 handlebar weight

Aesthetics play a key role in determining the success of a vehicle in India and in this case, the overall job is reasonably well done. In fact, there are some details that highlight the focus by the brand in this area. For instance, the coloured stitching and tag on the seat, the fake carbon fibre finish and the matte finish itself all combine to make an impact. The overall design is compact and the presence of creases and edges bring out a sporty silhouette.

TVS Ntorq 125 sporty exhaust

However, one area of improvement according to us is the front that could have been designed better as the headlamp of the Ntorq resembles that of the Honda Dio. The LED DRL (Daytime Running Light) strip is a welcome addition and the rear end compensates for the less happening front with a futuristic and eye-catching ‘T’-shaped tail lamp.

TVS Ntorq 125 all digital instrumentation

One of the biggest highlights of the TVS Ntorq 125 has to be the all-digital cockpit and connectivity options. The instrument cluster is easily the most informative in the business and will surely remind you of the Apache RTR series once you get on board. The unit features three tripmeters, lap timer, engine temperature and a lot more among 55 features and almost all of them are segment first.

TVS Ntorq 125 underseat storage

Besides, you can also connect your smartphone to the scooter through the TVS Ntorq mobile application with the help of Bluetooth. The app helps you keep a track of your rides and also flashes up the calls and messages on the full digital screen. Furthermore, it also helps you with the navigation as it shows the directions in the form of instructions right on the display.

TVS Ntorq 125 side profile

The TVS Ntorq 125 has been priced at Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is the second most affordable 125cc scooter in India after the Suzuki Access 125. With such a killer pricing, TVS already has a winner at its disposal that has attractive styling and a bunch of features that is unmatched by any. So, if you are a youngster who is looking out in the market for a visually striking and feature loaded sporty 125cc scooter, then give no second thought to the TVS Ntorq 125. The initial impressions are quite positive. Stay tuned as we spend more time with the TVS Ntorq 125 and share our more in-depth ride experience in our next report. Next up we’ll share the fuel-efficiency figures and ride quality and handling on highways and twisty roads.

Positives:

Multiple segment first features

TVS Smart Xonnect to connect your smartphone

Braking and Handling

Negatives:

Front styling could’ve been better

Initial acceleration

LOGBOOK

Kilometers covered: 658

Fuel consumed: 16 litres

Fuel efficiency obtained: 41.1 km/l

Maintenance Costs: None