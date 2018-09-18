TVS Ntorq 125 crosses 1 lakh sales: What makes this sporty scooter so successful!

The TVS Motor Company’s NTorq125 is easily one of the stronger competitors in the 125cc scooter space. Its unique design, motorsport heritage and the fact that it's packed to the teeth with unique features has really set it apart. As of today, TVS has officially crossed the 1 lakh mark in terms of sales in less than 7 months of it launch in February this year. Which means that on average TVS have managed to sell more than 10,000 units of the scooter every month. Impressive once you consider the fact that the Ntorq125 is a premium scooter. To commemorate this event and to kick off the festive, TVS has added a new colour for the NTorq125, a metallic red colour.

Speaking on the landmark sales achievement, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said that they had set their sights on the Gen Z markets and the demographic has responded with nothing but love. He said the Generation Z has not only taken the Ntorq home but aren’t afraid to go on social media platforms and take the Ntorq to a position of pride. Haldar concluded by saying that this love is an affirmation that TVS is on the right track and gives them a reason to double their efforts and enthusiasm towards their customers.

Watch our video review of Suzuki Burgman Street vs TVS Ntorq 125

Driving the NTorq is a freshly CVTi-REVV 124.79 cc single-cylinder, a three-valve engine which puts out 9.25 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm What you get for your money is a torque punchy scooter that handles almost like a motorcycle (courtesy 12-inch rims) and a nice racey exhaust note. If that's not enough the NTorq has the privilege of being the first smart-connected scooter, with its SmartXonnect system, that allows for Bluetooth-connectivity. It can be accessed through the NTorq mobile app for Android phones.